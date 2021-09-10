Log in
10 September 2021 | 1100 hrs | 162/2021

In July 2021, the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production decreased by 0.1 per cent over the previous month. When compared to July 2020, the working-day adjusted index of industrial production went up by 8.3 per cent.

Index of Industrial Production: July 2021

Cut-off date:

Monthly comparison

2 September 2021

After adjusting for seasonal effects and the working-day pattern, the index of industrial production

decreased by 0.1 per cent between June and July 2021. Decreases were registered in the production

of consumer goods (6.8 per cent) and energy (1.0 per cent). These were offset by increases in the

production of capital goods (4.9 per cent) and intermediate goods (3.4 per cent) (Table 2).

Annual comparison

In July 2021, total industrial production increased by 8.3 per cent on an annual basis after adjusting

for the working-day pattern. All the main industrial groupings saw their production increase, with

the highest growth being recorded in the capital goods (19.0 per cent). This was followed by the

production of intermediate goods (13.2 per cent), energy (11.2 per cent) and consumer goods (0.1

per cent) (Table 4)

Chart 1. Annual working-day adjusted variation

(% change over corresponding month of the previous year)

percentage change t / t-12

20

15

10

5

0

-5

-10

-15

J F M A M J J A S O N D

J F M A M J J A S O N D

J F M A M J J

2019

2020

2021

period

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Short-term Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Office, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

2

Table 1. Industrial production indices by period and main industrial grouping

(seasonally adjusted; 2015=100)

Main industrial grouping

Jul 20

Aug 20

Sep 20

Oct 20

Nov 20

Dec 20

Jan 21

Feb 21

Mar 21

Apr 21

May 21

Jun 21

Jul 21

Intermediate goods

94.0

95.9

98.6

103.4

103.0

102.5

97.5

96.0

97.2

98.9

99.7

99.2

102.6

Energy

134.0

132.8

133.1

127.4

115.3

125.4

125.8

134.1

134.4

154.1

148.3

153.3

151.8

Capital goods

95.9

102.2

97.2

98.7

102.0

102.8

98.8

97.5

102.2

107.7

103.9

107.9

113.2

Consumer goods

98.8

99.0

98.0

104.1

98.9

99.6

105.3

97.0

96.6

104.3

99.8

106.7

99.4

of which:

Durable consumer goods

87.7

93.0

87.5

87.0

91.9

89.6

89.7

89.4

90.7

91.4

95.9

96.6

96.1

Non-durable consumer goods

99.5

99.2

98.6

105.1

99.3

99.6

106.5

97.5

97.1

105.2

100.1

107.3

99.6

Total production

101.1

104.5

102.7

107.2

104.5

104.7

105.2

100.5

102.3

108.3

104.6

109.3

109.2

Table 2. Monthly variation by period and main industrial grouping

(seasonally adjusted)

Main industrial grouping

Jul 20

Aug 20

Sep 20

Oct 20

Nov 20

Dec 20

Jan 21

Feb 21

Mar 21

Apr 21

May 21

Jun 21

Jul 21

Intermediate goods

-0.4

2.0

2.8

4.9

-0.4

-0.5

-4.9

-1.5

1.3

1.7

0.8

-0.5

3.4

Energy

-3.0

-0.9

0.2

-4.3

-9.5

8.8

0.3

6.6

0.2

14.7

-3.8

3.4

-1.0

Capital goods

9.1

6.6

-4.9

1.5

3.3

0.8

-3.9

-1.3

4.8

5.4

-3.5

3.8

4.9

Consumer goods

7.7

0.2

-1.0

6.2

-5.0

0.7

5.7

-7.9

-0.4

8.0

-4.3

6.9

-6.8

of which:

Durable consumer goods

-3.7

6.0

-5.9

-0.6

5.6

-2.5

0.1

-0.3

1.5

0.8

4.9

0.7

-0.5

Non-durable consumer goods

8.4

-0.3

-0.6

6.6

-5.5

0.3

6.9

-8.5

-0.4

8.3

-4.8

7.2

-7.2

Total production

4.8

3.4

-1.7

4.4

-2.5

0.2

0.5

-4.5

1.8

5.9

-3.4

4.5

-0.1

Notes:

  1. Table 2 shows percentage change compared to the previous month.
  2. The calculation of growth rates from the indices table may differ slightly from the published growth rates, due to rounding.

Table 3. Industrial production indices by period and main industrial grouping

(working-day adjusted; 2015=100)

Main industrial grouping

Jul 19

Jul 20

Aug 20

Sep 20

Oct 20

Nov 20

Dec 20

Jan 21

Feb 21

Mar 21

Apr 21

May 21

Jun 21

Jul 21

Intermediate goods

103.8

93.9

81.6

103.5

113.4

106.3

92.0

95.5

91.3

106.3

102.5

99.9

97.0

106.3

Energy

157.7

160.2

164.3

143.3

128.5

98.2

116.8

121.7

117.4

123.9

143.5

141.7

158.3

178.2

Capital goods

102.6

95.8

96.1

98.9

102.9

105.2

97.3

99.9

93.6

104.7

110.8

99.1

110.0

114.0

Consumer goods

103.6

105.6

98.4

104.7

115.8

106.9

79.1

100.8

89.3

92.1

102.4

104.1

110.4

105.7

of which:

Durable consumer goods

100.9

90.3

84.7

87.8

89.3

94.9

82.9

90.8

88.8

91.7

91.1

98.1

97.9

99.2

Non-durable consumer goods

103.8

106.5

99.2

105.7

117.3

107.6

78.9

101.4

89.4

92.2

103.1

104.4

111.2

106.0

Total production

110.1

107.7

102.4

108.0

114.2

105.3

90.4

102.1

94.2

101.8

109.3

106.8

113.3

116.6

Table 4. Annual variation by period and main industrial grouping

(working-day adjusted)

Main industrial grouping

Jul 19

Jul 20

Aug 20

Sep 20

Oct 20

Nov 20

Dec 20

Jan 21

Feb 21

Mar 21

Apr 21

May 21

Jun 21

Jul 21

Intermediate goods

-5.1

-9.5

-10.5

-3.4

5.4

1.0

7.2

-7.3

-16.5

-9.5

6.0

3.6

0.7

13.2

Energy

-5.2

1.6

-3.5

1.8

-7.6

-18.2

-15.2

-29.0

-23.1

-11.2

14.8

7.1

10.8

11.2

Capital goods

4.7

-6.6

-0.8

-7.7

-6.2

0.3

-7.3

-14.2

-13.5

1.5

31.3

25.3

22.8

19.0

Consumer goods

7.2

1.9

-1.8

-2.7

9.8

0.8

-4.6

8.5

-5.4

-0.6

18.5

4.4

17.2

0.1

of which:

Durable consumer goods

2.6

-10.5

-4.7

-12.2

-9.4

-3.0

-11.9

-5.4

-6.6

-2.0

4.7

12.1

6.5

9.9

Non-durable consumer goods

7.6

2.6

-1.7

-2.2

10.8

1.0

-4.0

9.4

-5.2

-0.5

19.3

4.0

17.8

-0.5

Total production

1.5

-2.2

-3.7

-3.1

2.9

-2.0

-4.8

-6.9

-12.9

-4.3

17.4

8.1

13.6

8.3

Notes:

  1. Table 4 shows percentage change compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.
  2. The calculation of growth rates from the indices table may differ slightly from the published growth rates, due to rounding.

3

Methodological Notes

  1. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is regarded as one of the most important measures of economic activity. Developments in the industrial production index describe the economic cycles of industry. For short-term statistics, this index is the reference indicator for economic development and is used in particular to identify changes in trends at an early stage. The index of industrial production has been compiled since January 2000 and monitors the changes in the production of leading products from a sample of industrial enterprises. Such enterprises cover over 95 per cent of the total industrial production.
  2. A Laspeyres-type index is used for calculating the index of industrial production, with 2015 as the base year.
  3. The number of surveyed enterprises is approximately 200. The activities covered by the index are calculated as follows: 60 per cent are calculated using the physical quantities method, 20 per cent are calculated using the deflated turnover approach, while the remaining 20 per cent are computed using the hours worked method.
  4. The index numbers in this release are working-day and seasonally adjusted. These statistical methods aid interpretation of data by removing regularly recurring variations from a time series and are used as follows:
    1. Working-dayadjustment is a statistical method which is used to remove the calendar effect from an economic time series. The calendar effect is the variation caused by the changing number of working days in different months. The number of working days for a given month may depend on the timing of certain public holidays, the possible overlap between public holidays and non-working days, and the occurrence of a leap year. This method is used to compare data with the corresponding month of the preceding year.
    2. Seasonal adjustment removes variation effects which are caused by the number of days in a month, holidays and particular events such as Christmas. Statistically, seasonal adjustment takes place after a time series has already been cleared of calendar effects by means of working-day adjustment. Seasonal adjustment is used to compare data with the preceding month.
    3. In seasonal and working-day adjustments, the direct approach is used. The direct approach means that each time series is individually adjusted.
  6. The NSO has adopted methodologies and guidelines which are recommended by both Eurostat and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
  7. The objective of the Main Industrial Groupings (MIGs) is to provide an activity breakdown of industry (NACE Rev. 2 sections B, C, D and E). There are five MIGs which regroup all activities between NACE sections B to E, covering the economic activities of companies in quarrying, manufacturing and energy.
  8. The Energy production index includes the volume of output produced by statistical business units that are classified under NACE Divisions D35 and E36. The index excludes the electricity supply imported via the Malta-Sicily Interconnector.
  9. The 2015 weights for the main industrial groupings are shown in the table below:

Main industrial grouping

Value added (%)

Intermediate goods

22.7

Energy

12.5

Capital goods

20.6

Consumer goods

44.2

Durable consumer goods

2.4

Non-durable consumer goods

41.8

Total

100.0

  1. Figures for the past 26 months, inclusive of the reference month, are to be considered as provisional and therefore subject to revision.
  2. As from the year 2018, the index has been re-referenced from 2010 = 100 to 2015 = 100. Hence, news releases with reference month January 2018 onwards, cannot be directly compared with those published beforehand.
  3. More information relating to this news release may be accessed at:
    Sources and Methods:
    https://nso.gov.mt/en/nso/Sources_and_Methods/Unit_B2/Short-term_Statistics/Pages/Short-term-Statistics.aspxStatistical Concepts: https://metadata.nso.gov.mt/concepts.aspx
    Metadata: https://metadata.nso.gov.mt/reports.aspx?id=13
    Classifications: https://metadata.nso.gov.mt/classificationdetails.aspx?id=NACE%20Rev.%202

4

  1. References to this news release are to be cited appropriately.
  2. A detailed news release calendar is available on:
    https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/Release_Calendar/Pages/News-Release-Calendar.aspx

European statistics comparable to data in this News Release are available at:

EUROSTAT Website/Homepage/Statistics Database

Data Navigation Tree >Database by themes

>Industry, trade and services >Short-term business statistics (sts)

>Industry (sts_ind)

>Production in industry (sts_ind_prod)

>Tables by themes >Industry, trade and services

>Short-term business statistics (t_sts) >Industry (t_sts_ind)

>Production in industry (t_sts_ind_prod)

For further assistance send a request from:

http://nso.gov.mt/en/Services/Pages/Request-for-Information.aspx

5

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 09:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS