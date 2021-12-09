|
Index of Industrial Production: October 2021
9 December 2021 | 1100 hrs | 223/2021
In October 2021, the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production increased by 1.8 per cent over the previous month. When compared to October 2020, the working-day adjusted index of industrial production fell by 4.5 per cent.
Cut-oﬀ date:
Monthly comparison
2 December 2021
After adjusting for seasonal eﬀects and the working-day pattern, the index of industrial production
increased by 1.8 per cent between September and October 2021. Increases were registered in
the production of energy (6.5 per cent) and intermediate goods (0.9 per cent). The production of
consumer goods and capital goods decreased by 1.0 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively (Table 2).
Annual comparison
In October 2021, the total production generated by the Maltese manufacturing, energy, and mining
and quarrying industries went down by 4.5 per cent from October 2020. The biggest decrease
was registered in the production of consumer goods (14.6 per cent) followed by the production of
intermediate goods (0.1 per cent). The production of energy and capital goods rose by 9.7 per cent
and 3.0 per cent respectively (Table 4)
Chart 1. Annual working-day adjusted variation
(% change over corresponding month of the previous year)
percentage change t / t-12
20
15
10
5
0
-5
-10
J F M A M J J A S O N D
J F M A M J J A S O N D
J F M A M J
J A S O
2019
2020
2021
period
Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.
Table 1. Industrial production indices by period and main industrial grouping
(seasonally adjusted; 2015=100)
Main industrial grouping
Oct 20
Nov 20
Dec 20
Jan 21
Feb 21
Mar 21
Apr 21
May 21
Jun 21
Jul 21
Aug 21
Sep 21
Oct 21
Intermediate goods
103.5
103.0
102.7
97.4
96.1
97.4
99.9
101.5
100.2
101.7
99.5
100.5
101.4
Energy
127.7
115.8
125.0
125.2
133.1
135.7
153.4
146.8
152.7
151.0
143.8
131.6
140.2
Capital goods
99.5
102.4
102.9
98.8
97.3
101.7
106.9
102.9
106.2
112.2
101.8
103.5
102.8
Consumer goods
105.8
100.0
100.4
104.7
96.2
95.0
102.7
98.2
104.4
96.1
89.5
91.6
90.7
of which:
Durable consumer goods
85.9
90.6
88.4
88.6
88.1
89.8
91.3
95.4
94.9
94.9
95.8
91.4
92.3
Non-durable consumer goods
106.9
100.5
100.5
106.0
96.8
95.5
103.5
98.4
105.0
96.2
89.1
91.6
90.6
Total production
107.5
105.2
105.3
105.0
100.4
101.9
107.8
104.5
108.6
107.5
101.0
100.8
102.6
Table 2. Monthly variation by period and main industrial grouping
(seasonally adjusted)
Main industrial grouping
Oct 20
Nov 20
Dec 20
Jan 21
Feb 21
Mar 21
Apr 21
May 21
Jun 21
Jul 21
Aug 21
Sep 21
Oct 21
Intermediate goods
4.7
-0.5
-0.3
-5.2
-1.3
1.4
2.6
1.6
-1.3
1.5
-2.2
1.0
0.9
Energy
-5.9
-9.3
7.9
0.2
6.3
2.0
13.0
-4.3
4.0
-1.1
-4.8
-8.5
6.5
Capital goods
1.6
2.9
0.5
-4.0
-1.5
4.5
5.1
-3.7
3.2
5.6
-9.3
1.7
-0.7
Consumer goods
6.3
-5.5
0.4
4.3
-8.1
-1.2
8.1
-4.4
6.3
-8.0
-6.9
2.3
-1.0
of which:
Durable consumer goods
-1.4
5.5
-2.4
0.2
-0.6
1.9
1.7
4.5
-0.5
0.0
0.9
-4.6
1.0
Non-durable consumer goods
6.8
-6.0
0.0
5.5
-8.7
-1.3
8.4
-4.9
6.7
-8.4
-7.4
2.8
-1.1
Total production
3.5
-2.1
0.1
-0.3
-4.4
1.5
5.8
-3.1
3.9
-1.0
-6.0
-0.2
1.8
Notes:
-
Table 2 shows percentage change compared to the previous month.
-
The calculation of growth rates from the indices table may differ slightly from the published growth rates, due to rounding.
Table 3. Industrial production indices by period and main industrial grouping
(working-day adjusted; 2015=100)
Main industrial grouping
Oct 19
Oct 20
Nov 20
Dec 20
Jan 21
Feb 21
Mar 21
Apr 21
May 21
Jun 21
Jul 21
Aug 21
Sep 21
Oct 21
Intermediate goods
107.6
113.4
106.3
92.1
95.2
91.6
106.2
103.3
103.4
99.9
104.7
83.8
102.9
113.3
Energy
139.1
128.5
98.2
116.8
121.7
117.4
123.9
143.5
141.7
158.2
178.2
175.2
138.8
141.0
Capital goods
109.8
102.9
105.1
97.0
99.9
93.6
104.7
111.0
99.2
109.4
114.7
94.3
104.5
106.0
Consumer goods
105.5
115.7
108.1
79.8
100.2
89.2
91.5
102.1
104.1
109.9
103.9
85.7
95.8
98.8
of which:
Durable consumer goods
98.6
87.8
93.5
81.9
89.7
87.5
91.0
91.3
97.8
96.0
98.1
88.2
91.0
94.1
Non-durable consumer goods
106.0
117.3
109.0
79.8
100.8
89.3
91.5
102.7
104.4
110.7
104.2
85.6
96.1
99.1
Total production
111.0
114.1
105.8
90.7
101.8
94.2
101.5
109.3
107.6
113.5
115.6
98.1
104.6
109.0
Table 4. Annual variation by period and main industrial grouping
(working-day adjusted)
Main industrial grouping
Oct 19
Oct 20
Nov 20
Dec 20
Jan 21
Feb 21
Mar 21
Apr 21
May 21
Jun 21
Jul 21
Aug 21
Sep 21
|
Oct 21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intermediate goods
|
-4.4
|
5.4
|
1.0
|
7.3
|
-7.6
|
-16.3
|
-9.6
|
6.8
|
7.4
|
3.7
|
11.5
|
2.7
|
-0.6
|
-0.1
|
Energy
|
-0.5
|
-7.6
|
-18.2
|
-15.2
|
-29.0
|
-23.1
|
-11.2
|
14.8
|
7.1
|
10.7
|
11.2
|
6.6
|
-3.1
|
9.7
|
Capital goods
|
-2.8
|
-6.3
|
0.2
|
-7.6
|
-14.2
|
-13.5
|
1.5
|
31.5
|
25.4
|
22.1
|
19.7
|
-1.9
|
5.6
|
3.0
|
Consumer goods
|
7.7
|
9.7
|
1.9
|
-3.7
|
7.9
|
-5.5
|
-1.3
|
18.2
|
4.4
|
16.7
|
-1.6
|
-12.8
|
-8.5
|
-14.6
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Durable consumer goods
|
-2.6
|
-11.0
|
-4.4
|
-13.0
|
-6.6
|
-8.0
|
-2.8
|
6.2
|
13.1
|
5.6
|
10.0
|
6.1
|
4.6
|
7.2
|
Non-durable consumer goods
|
8.3
|
10.7
|
2.3
|
-2.9
|
8.7
|
-5.3
|
-1.3
|
18.9
|
4.0
|
17.3
|
-2.2
|
-13.7
|
-9.1
|
-15.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total production
|
1.4
|
2.8
|
-1.5
|
-4.5
|
-7.2
|
-12.9
|
-4.6
|
17.4
|
9.0
|
13.8
|
7.3
|
-4.1
|
-3.1
|
-4.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Table 4 shows percentage change compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.
-
The calculation of growth rates from the indices table may differ slightly from the published growth rates, due to rounding.
Methodological Notes
-
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is regarded as one of the most important measures of economic activity. Developments in the industrial production index describe the economic cycles of industry. For short-term statistics, this index is the reference indicator for economic development and is used in particular to identify changes in trends at an early stage. The index of industrial production has been compiled since January 2000 and monitors the changes in the production of leading products from a sample of industrial enterprises. Such enterprises cover over 95 per cent of the total industrial production.
-
A Laspeyres-type index is used for calculating the index of industrial production, with 2015 as the base year.
-
The number of surveyed enterprises is around 200. The activities covered by the index are the mining and quarrying, manufacturing and energy domains. 60 per cent are calculated using the physical quantities method, 20 per cent are calculated using the deflated turnover approach, while the remaining 20 per cent are computed using the hours worked method.
-
The index numbers in this release are working-day and seasonally adjusted. These statistical methods aid interpretation of data by removing regularly recurring variations from a time series and are used as follows:
-
-
Working-dayadjustment is a statistical method which is used to remove the calendar effect from an economic time series. The calendar effect is the variation caused by the changing number of working days in different months. The number of working days for a given month may depend on the timing of certain public holidays, the possible overlap between public holidays and non-working days, and the occurrence of a leap year. This method is used to compare data with the corresponding month of the preceding year.
-
Seasonal adjustment removes variation effects which are caused by the number of days in a month, holidays and particular events such as Christmas. Statistically, seasonal adjustment takes place after a time series has already been cleared of calendar effects by means of working-day adjustment. Seasonal adjustment is used to compare data with the preceding month.
-
In seasonal and working-day adjustments, the direct approach is used. The direct approach means that each time series is individually adjusted.
-
The NSO has adopted methodologies and guidelines which are recommended by both Eurostat and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
-
The objective of the Main Industrial Groupings (MIGs) is to provide an activity breakdown of industry (NACE Rev. 2 sections B, C, D and E). There are five MIGs which regroup all activities between NACE sections B to E, covering the economic activities of companies in quarrying, manufacturing and energy.
-
The Energy production index includes the volume of output produced by statistical business units that are classified under NACE Divisions D35 and E36. The index excludes the electricity supply imported via the Malta-Sicily Interconnector.
-
The 2015 weights for the main industrial groupings are shown in the table below:
|
Main industrial grouping
|
Value added (%)
|
|
|
Intermediate goods
|
22.7
|
Energy
|
12.5
|
Capital goods
|
20.6
|
Consumer goods
|
44.2
|
Durable consumer goods
|
2.4
|
Non-durable consumer goods
|
41.8
|
|
|
Total
|
100.0
|
|
-
Figures for the past 26 months, inclusive of the reference month, are to be considered as provisional and therefore subject to revision.
-
As from the year 2018, the index has been re-referenced from 2010 = 100 to 2015 = 100. Hence, news releases with reference month January 2018 onwards, cannot be directly compared with those published beforehand.
-
More information relating to this news release may be accessed at:
Sources and Methods:
https://nso.gov.mt/en/nso/Sources_and_Methods/Unit_B2/Short-term_Statistics/Pages/Short-term-Statistics.aspxStatistical Concepts: https://metadata.nso.gov.mt/concepts.aspx
Metadata: https://metadata.nso.gov.mt/reports.aspx?id=13
Classifications: https://metadata.nso.gov.mt/classificationdetails.aspx?id=NACE%20Rev.%202
Disclaimer
NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 10:21:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|