30 August 2021 | 1100 hrs | 157/2021

During July 2021, the industrial producer price index registered an increase of 1.15 per cent when compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

Industrial Producer Price Indices: July 2021

Cut-offdate: Annual comparison 24 August 2021

When compared to July 2020, the industrial producer price index increased by 1.15 per cent. Consumer goods, capital goods and intermediate goods rose by 2.87 per cent, 0.58 per cent and 0.55 per cent respectively. No price change was registered in the energy sector.

Industrial producer prices for the domestic market increased by 1.49 per cent. Price rises were recorded in intermediate goods (5.73 per cent) and consumer goods (0.64 per cent) while capital goods dropped by 0.06 per cent.

Non-domestic prices increased by 0.94 per cent. Prices within the euro area rose by 5.28 per cent while those within the non-euro area decreased by 1.24 per cent (Table 2).

Monthly comparison

During July 2021, the industrial producer price index decreased by 0.10 per cent when compared to June 2021. Intermediate goods dropped by 0.32 per cent while capital goods and consumer goods rose by 0.10 per cent and 0.07 per cent respectively. There were no price changes in the energy sector.

Domestic market prices increased by 0.04 per cent due to rises in intermediate goods (0.10 per cent) and in consumer goods (0.03 per cent).

Non-domestic market prices decreased by 0.18 per cent. Decreases of 0.23 per cent and 0.10 per cent were recorded in the non-euro area and euro area respectively (Table 3) 

Chart 1. Industrial producer price index (2015=100) for total industry