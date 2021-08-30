Log in
​Industrial Producer Price Indices: July 2021

08/30/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

30 August 2021 | 1100 hrs | 157/2021

During July 2021, the industrial producer price index registered an increase of 1.15 per cent when compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

Industrial Producer Price Indices: July 2021

Cut-offdate: Annual comparison 24 August 2021

When compared to July 2020, the industrial producer price index increased by 1.15 per cent. Consumer goods, capital goods and intermediate goods rose by 2.87 per cent, 0.58 per cent and 0.55 per cent respectively. No price change was registered in the energy sector.

Industrial producer prices for the domestic market increased by 1.49 per cent. Price rises were recorded in intermediate goods (5.73 per cent) and consumer goods (0.64 per cent) while capital goods dropped by 0.06 per cent.

Non-domestic prices increased by 0.94 per cent. Prices within the euro area rose by 5.28 per cent while those within the non-euro area decreased by 1.24 per cent (Table 2).

Monthly comparison

During July 2021, the industrial producer price index decreased by 0.10 per cent when compared to June 2021. Intermediate goods dropped by 0.32 per cent while capital goods and consumer goods rose by 0.10 per cent and 0.07 per cent respectively. There were no price changes in the energy sector.

Domestic market prices increased by 0.04 per cent due to rises in intermediate goods (0.10 per cent) and in consumer goods (0.03 per cent).

Non-domestic market prices decreased by 0.18 per cent. Decreases of 0.23 per cent and 0.10 per cent were recorded in the non-euro area and euro area respectively (Table 3)

Chart 1. Industrial producer price index (2015=100) for total industry

index

111

110

109

108

107

106

0

J F M A M J J A S O N D J F M A M J J A S O N D J F M A M J J A S O N D J F M A M J J

2018

2019

2020

2021

period

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Short-term Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Office, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

2

Table 1. Industrial producer price indices by period, territory and main industrial grouping

(2015=100)

Territory - Main industrial grouping

Jul 17

Jul 18

Jul 19

Jul 20

Aug 20

Sep 20

Oct 20

Nov 20

Dec 20

Jan 21

Feb 21

Mar 21

Apr 21

May 21

Jun 21

Jul 21

TOTAL

102.45

106.31

108.26

109.50

108.41

107.85

107.96

107.78

107.94

109.70

108.90

109.57

109.86

110.47

110.87

110.76

Intermediate goods

107.22

118.25

121.35

122.66

119.95

119.33

119.58

119.21

119.97

123.56

120.87

122.48

120.93

122.56

123.73

123.33

Energy

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

Capital goods

102.50

102.94

104.99

106.25

105.81

105.86

105.84

105.80

105.62

105.52

106.85

107.07

106.98

106.94

106.76

106.86

Consumer goods

100.18

99.05

100.77

102.60

102.56

101.48

101.52

101.43

101.12

102.53

102.52

102.64

105.47

105.51

105.47

105.55

Durable consumer goods

92.93

92.93

93.70

93.70

93.70

93.70

93.70

93.70

93.70

93.70

93.70

93.70

93.70

93.70

93.70

93.70

Non-durable consumer goods

100.67

99.53

101.32

103.29

103.25

102.08

102.13

102.03

101.70

103.21

103.21

103.34

106.38

106.43

106.39

106.47

DOMESTIC

100.42

101.40

102.37

103.98

104.00

104.05

104.11

104.10

103.93

104.84

104.82

104.89

104.97

105.25

105.49

105.53

Intermediate goods

103.14

106.68

107.35

107.42

107.47

107.80

108.03

107.93

107.24

111.07

111.02

111.11

111.45

112.58

113.46

113.57

Energy

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

96.04

Capital goods

104.16

105.36

108.54

108.78

108.78

108.78

108.78

108.78

108.78

108.20

108.20

108.20

108.20

108.20

108.72

108.72

Consumer goods

101.82

103.92

105.87

111.24

111.27

111.19

111.24

111.25

111.19

111.61

111.59

111.73

111.75

111.86

111.91

111.95

Durable consumer goods

100.00

100.00

100.92

100.92

100.92

100.92

100.92

100.92

100.92

100.92

100.92

100.92

100.92

100.92

100.92

100.92

Non-durable consumer goods

102.06

104.63

106.76

113.09

113.13

113.03

113.09

113.11

113.03

113.53

113.50

113.67

113.70

113.83

113.88

113.93

NON-DOMESTIC

104.06

109.67

112.31

113.30

111.45

110.48

110.60

110.33

110.71

113.05

111.70

112.79

113.23

114.07

114.58

114.37

Intermediate goods

108.60

121.85

125.78

127.48

123.89

122.98

123.23

122.78

123.99

127.51

123.98

126.07

123.92

125.71

126.98

126.42

Energy

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Capital goods

101.69

102.28

104.03

105.57

105.00

105.07

105.04

104.99

104.76

104.80

106.48

106.76

106.65

106.59

106.22

106.36

Consumer goods

98.83

96.03

97.60

97.24

97.16

95.45

95.49

95.33

94.88

96.89

96.89

97.00

101.57

101.56

101.48

101.58

Durable consumer goods

63.30

63.30

63.48

63.48

63.48

63.48

63.48

63.48

63.48

63.48

63.48

63.48

63.48

63.48

63.48

63.48

Non-durable consumer goods

99.65

96.78

98.39

98.02

97.94

96.19

96.23

96.06

95.60

97.67

97.67

97.78

102.45

102.44

102.35

102.46

NON-DOMESTIC EURO AREA

101.97

105.41

106.60

108.10

107.39

107.22

107.21

107.06

107.24

108.89

109.13

109.58

113.38

113.75

113.92

113.81

Intermediate goods

107.13

116.15

118.70

119.91

117.62

117.09

117.06

116.57

117.18

119.50

117.20

118.58

117.18

118.34

119.18

118.81

Energy

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Capital goods

102.35

103.08

105.30

108.13

108.13

108.13

108.14

108.13

108.11

108.39

110.86

110.91

110.89

110.89

110.67

110.67

Consumer goods

95.79

97.20

95.63

95.70

95.70

95.70

95.70

95.70

95.70

98.45

98.45

98.45

112.67

112.67

112.67

112.67

Durable consumer goods

62.94

62.94

62.94

62.94

62.94

62.94

62.94

62.94

62.94

62.94

62.94

62.94

62.94

62.94

62.94

62.94

Non-durable consumer goods

97.22

98.69

97.06

97.13

97.13

97.13

97.13

97.13

97.13

99.99

99.99

99.99

114.84

114.84

114.84

114.84

NON-DOMESTICNON-EURO AREA

105.26

111.94

115.38

116.11

113.65

112.23

112.43

112.09

112.58

115.30

113.09

114.52

113.15

114.24

114.93

114.67

Intermediate goods

109.04

123.52

127.89

129.73

125.76

124.73

125.07

124.62

126.02

129.90

126.00

128.30

125.93

127.90

129.30

128.68

Energy

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Capital goods

99.91

100.51

101.20

99.85

98.04

98.24

98.15

98.02

97.31

96.80

96.73

97.52

97.21

97.04

96.32

96.77

Consumer goods

100.27

95.47

98.53

97.97

97.85

95.33

95.38

95.15

94.49

96.16

96.16

96.32

96.32

96.32

96.19

96.34

Durable consumer goods

63.83

63.83

64.26

64.26

64.26

64.26

64.26

64.26

64.26

64.26

64.26

64.26

64.26

64.26

64.26

64.26

Non-durable consumer goods

100.76

95.90

99.00

98.43

98.31

95.76

95.81

95.57

94.90

96.60

96.60

96.76

96.76

96.75

96.62

96.77

Table 2. Annual variation of the industrial producer price indices by period, territory and main industrial grouping

(% change compared with same month of previous year)

Territory - Main industrial grouping

Jul 17

Jul 18

Jul 19

Jul 20

Aug 20

Sep 20

Oct 20

Nov 20

Dec 20

Jan 21

Feb 21

Mar 21

Apr 21

May 21

Jun 21

Jul 21

TOTAL

2.88

3.77

1.83

1.15

0.46

-0.96

-0.60

-0.51

-0.12

0.84

0.51

1.06

1.19

1.73

2.16

1.15

Intermediate goods

7.47

10.28

2.62

1.08

-0.36

-3.04

-2.32

-2.06

-1.05

1.87

0.84

2.30

1.03

2.21

3.22

0.55

Energy

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Capital goods

0.84

0.43

2.00

1.20

0.67

0.57

0.69

0.69

0.89

-1.01

0.30

0.52

0.25

0.37

0.35

0.58

Consumer goods

0.30

-1.12

1.73

1.82

1.74

0.82

0.94

0.86

0.66

0.73

0.41

0.13

2.48

2.61

2.66

2.87

Durable consumer goods

-0.23

0.00

0.84

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Non-durable consumer goods

0.36

-1.14

1.80

1.95

1.87

0.88

1.00

0.92

0.70

0.79

0.44

0.14

2.66

2.79

2.85

3.08

DOMESTIC

0.47

0.98

0.95

1.57

1.49

1.60

1.72

1.73

1.63

1.49

1.16

1.03

0.81

1.12

1.34

1.49

Intermediate goods

1.48

3.43

0.63

0.07

-0.38

0.35

0.55

0.48

-0.12

3.21

2.85

3.07

3.37

4.33

5.14

5.73

Energy

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Capital goods

0.33

1.15

3.02

0.22

0.22

0.22

0.22

0.22

0.22

-0.53

-0.53

-0.53

-0.53

-0.53

-0.06

-0.06

Consumer goods

0.50

2.07

1.88

5.07

5.12

4.93

5.21

5.28

5.42

2.59

1.79

1.21

0.27

0.58

0.56

0.64

Durable consumer goods

0.00

0.00

0.92

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Non-durable consumer goods

0.58

2.52

2.04

5.93

5.99

5.76

6.10

6.18

6.35

3.02

2.08

1.41

0.31

0.68

0.65

0.74

NON-DOMESTIC

4.81

5.39

2.41

0.89

-0.19

-2.55

-2.06

-1.92

-1.22

0.44

0.09

1.07

1.44

2.12

2.69

0.94

Intermediate goods

9.54

12.20

3.22

1.35

-0.35

-3.94

-3.09

-2.74

-1.30

1.51

0.29

2.08

0.38

1.62

2.70

-0.83

Energy

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Capital goods

1.10

0.59

1.71

1.47

0.79

0.67

0.82

0.82

1.07

-1.14

0.53

0.81

0.46

0.62

0.46

0.75

Consumer goods

0.23

-2.84

1.64

-0.37

-0.53

-1.95

-1.94

-2.12

-2.55

-0.55

-0.55

-0.63

4.05

4.04

4.15

4.46

Durable consumer goods

-1.69

0.00

0.27

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Non-durable consumer goods

0.26

-2.88

1.66

-0.37

-0.54

-1.97

-1.97

-2.15

-2.59

-0.56

-0.56

-0.64

4.11

4.10

4.21

4.53

NON-DOMESTIC EURO AREA

2.75

3.37

1.14

1.40

0.97

0.11

0.33

0.37

0.67

1.27

1.74

2.08

5.52

5.95

6.17

5.28

Intermediate goods

6.56

8.42

2.20

1.01

-0.11

-2.57

-2.04

-1.95

-1.11

0.72

-0.29

0.78

-0.26

0.72

1.58

-0.92

Energy

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Capital goods

1.62

0.71

2.16

2.68

2.56

2.58

2.67

2.69

2.69

0.53

2.61

2.67

2.28

2.51

2.32

2.35

Consumer goods

0.13

1.47

-1.61

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

3.06

3.06

2.87

17.73

17.73

17.73

17.73

Durable consumer goods

-1.72

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Non-durable consumer goods

0.22

1.52

-1.66

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

3.14

3.14

2.95

18.23

18.23

18.23

18.23

NON-DOMESTICNON-EURO AREA

6.00

6.35

3.08

0.63

-0.77

-3.86

-3.24

-3.06

-2.16

0.02

-0.74

0.56

-0.63

0.18

0.92

-1.24

Intermediate goods

10.45

13.27

3.54

1.44

-0.42

-4.32

-3.38

-2.96

-1.35

1.73

0.45

2.45

0.56

1.87

3.01

-0.81

Energy

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Capital goods

-0.30

0.60

0.69

-1.33

-3.30

-3.72

-3.45

-3.50

-2.72

-5.08

-4.42

-3.60

-3.86

-3.92

-4.01

-3.09

Consumer goods

0.24

-4.78

3.20

-0.57

-0.80

-2.88

-2.87

-3.13

-3.75

-2.21

-2.21

-2.23

-2.23

-2.24

-2.10

-1.67

Durable consumer goods

-1.66

0.00

0.67

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Non-durable consumer goods

0.25

-4.82

3.23

-0.58

-0.81

-2.90

-2.90

-3.16

-3.79

-2.23

-2.23

-2.25

-2.25

-2.26

-2.12

-1.68

Note: The calculation of growth rates from the indices table may differ slightly from the published growth rates due to rounding.

3

4

Table 3. Monthly variation of the industrial producer price indices by period, territory and main industrial grouping

(% change compared with previous month)

Territory - Main industrial grouping

Jul 17

Jul 18

Jul 19

Jul 20

Aug 20

Sep 20

Oct 20

Nov 20

Dec 20

Jan 21

Feb 21

Mar 21

Apr 21

May 21

Jun 21

Jul 21

TOTAL

1.88

-0.58

-0.49

0.90

-0.99

-0.52

0.10

-0.16

0.15

1.63

-0.74

0.61

0.27

0.56

0.36

-0.10

Intermediate goods

5.17

-1.34

-1.21

2.33

-2.21

-0.51

0.21

-0.31

0.63

3.00

-2.18

1.33

-1.27

1.35

0.96

-0.32

Energy

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Capital goods

-0.03

-0.03

0.06

-0.13

-0.42

0.05

-0.02

-0.04

-0.17

-0.09

1.25

0.21

-0.08

-0.04

-0.17

0.10

Consumer goods

0.11

-0.05

0.02

-0.13

-0.04

-1.06

0.04

-0.09

-0.30

1.39

-0.01

0.12

2.75

0.04

-0.03

0.07

Durable consumer goods

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Non-durable consumer goods

0.12

-0.05

0.02

-0.14

-0.04

-1.13

0.04

-0.10

-0.32

1.49

-0.01

0.12

2.95

0.04

-0.04

0.08

DOMESTIC

-0.02

0.07

-0.23

-0.12

0.02

0.05

0.06

-0.02

-0.16

0.88

-0.02

0.06

0.08

0.27

0.23

0.04

Intermediate goods

-0.13

0.35

-1.10

-0.46

0.05

0.30

0.22

-0.09

-0.64

3.57

-0.05

0.08

0.30

1.02

0.77

0.10

Energy

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Capital goods

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

-0.53

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.48

0.00

Consumer goods

0.01

-0.03

0.06

-0.05

0.03

-0.07

0.04

0.01

-0.06

0.38

-0.02

0.13

0.03

0.10

0.04

0.03

Durable consumer goods

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Non-durable consumer goods

0.02

-0.04

0.07

-0.05

0.03

-0.08

0.05

0.02

-0.07

0.44

-0.02

0.15

0.03

0.11

0.05

0.04

NON-DOMESTIC

3.38

-0.99

-0.66

1.55

-1.63

-0.88

0.11

-0.25

0.35

2.12

-1.20

0.97

0.39

0.74

0.44

-0.18

Intermediate goods

6.99

-1.79

-1.24

3.10

-2.81

-0.74

0.21

-0.37

0.99

2.84

-2.77

1.68

-1.70

1.44

1.01

-0.44

Energy

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Capital goods

-0.05

-0.04

0.07

-0.16

-0.53

0.06

-0.02

-0.05

-0.22

0.03

1.60

0.26

-0.10

-0.05

-0.35

0.13

Consumer goods

0.19

-0.06

-0.01

-0.20

-0.08

-1.76

0.04

-0.17

-0.47

2.12

0.00

0.11

4.71

0.00

-0.09

0.10

Durable consumer goods

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Non-durable consumer goods

0.20

-0.06

-0.01

-0.20

-0.08

-1.78

0.04

-0.17

-0.48

2.16

0.00

0.11

4.78

0.00

-0.09

0.10

NON-DOMESTIC EURO AREA

1.36

-0.44

-0.35

0.74

-0.66

-0.16

-0.01

-0.15

0.17

1.54

0.22

0.41

3.47

0.32

0.15

-0.10

Intermediate goods

4.51

-1.25

-0.98

2.21

-1.90

-0.46

-0.02

-0.42

0.52

1.98

-1.92

1.17

-1.18

1.00

0.70

-0.31

Energy

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Capital goods

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

0.00

0.00

0.00

-0.01

-0.01

0.26

2.28

0.05

-0.02

0.00

-0.20

0.00

Consumer goods

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

2.87

0.00

0.00

14.45

0.00

0.00

0.00

Durable consumer goods

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Non-durable consumer goods

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

2.95

0.00

0.00

14.85

0.00

0.00

0.00

NON-DOMESTICNON-EURO AREA

4.53

-1.26

-0.81

1.96

-2.12

-1.25

0.18

-0.30

0.44

2.41

-1.92

1.27

-1.20

0.97

0.60

-0.23

Intermediate goods

7.74

-1.93

-1.31

3.35

-3.06

-0.82

0.27

-0.35

1.12

3.08

-3.00

1.83

-1.85

1.56

1.10

-0.48

Energy

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Capital goods

-0.15

-0.11

0.27

-0.49

-1.82

0.20

-0.09

-0.13

-0.73

-0.52

-0.08

0.82

-0.32

-0.18

-0.74

0.46

Consumer goods

0.28

-0.09

-0.01

-0.29

-0.12

-2.57

0.05

-0.24

-0.70

1.77

0.00

0.17

0.00

-0.01

-0.13

0.15

Durable consumer goods

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Non-durable consumer goods

0.28

-0.09

-0.01

-0.29

-0.12

-2.59

0.06

-0.25

-0.70

1.78

0.00

0.17

0.00

-0.01

-0.14

0.16

Note: The calculation of growth rates from the indices table may differ slightly from the published growth rates due to rounding.

Methodological Notes

  1. The industrial producer price index monitors the changes in selling prices of all leading products within a sample of around 80 large enterprises which account for over 80 per cent of the total industrial turnover.
  2. The pricing point for the monthly price collection is the 15th day of the month or the nearest trading day prior to that date.
  3. The methodologies and guidelines used are set by Eurostat and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
  4. Euro area exports are transactions between Maltese enterprises and enterprises within the euro area. The euro area includes Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia (from 2011), Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia (from 2014), Lithuania (from 2015), Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain. These are classified as 'non-domesticeuro-area'. The 'non-domesticnon-euro area' covers transactions between Maltese enterprises and enterprises within the non-euro area. Examples include the USA and Sweden. The latter country is in the EU but does not use the euro currency. Transactions among local resident enterprises are considered 'domestic'.
  5. The objective of Main Industrial Groupings (MIGs) is to provide an activity breakdown of industry using the internationally recognised classification of economic activities (NACE Rev. 2 Sections B, C, D and E) in terms of demand-based products: intermediate goods, energy, capital goods, durable consumer goods, and non-durable consumer goods. These regroup NACE Sections B to E and cover the following economic activities: quarrying, manufacturing, electricity and water.
  6. Figures for the last three months are to be considered provisional and subject to revision. However, in exceptional cases, past data may also be revised.
  7. The figures in this news release are unadjusted, that is, there are no working-day or seasonal adjustments.
  8. More information relating to this news release may be accessed at:
    Sources and Methods:
    https://nso.gov.mt/en/nso/Sources_and_Methods/Unit_B2/Short-term_Statistics/Pages/Short-term-Statistics.aspxStatistical Concepts: https://metadata.nso.gov.mt/concepts.aspx
    Classifications: https://metadata.nso.gov.mt/classificationdetails.aspx?id=NACE%20Rev.%202
  9. References to this news release are to be cited appropriately.
  10. Weighting structure by Main Industrial Groupings:

Main Industrial Grouping (MIG)

Total (Flow)

Intermediate goods

34.7

Energy

14.9

Capital goods

17.6

Consumer goods

32.8

Durable consumer goods

2.0

Non-durable consumer goods

30.8

11. A detailed news release calendar is available on:

https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/Release_Calendar/Pages/News-Release-Calendar.aspx

European statistics comparable to data in this News Release are available at:

EUROSTAT Website/Homepage/Statistics Database

Data Navigation Tree >Database by themes

>Industry, trade and services

>Short-term business statistics (sts) >Industry (sts_ind)

>Producer prices in industry (sts_ind_pric)

>Tables by themes >Industry, trade and services

>Short-term business statistics (t_sts) >Industry (t_sts_ind)

>Producer prices in industry (PPI) (t_sts_ind_pric)

For further assistance send a request from:

http://nso.gov.mt/en/Services/Pages/Request-for-Information.aspx

5

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
