​Motor Vehicles: Q3/2020

02/09/2021 | 05:17am EST
9 February 2021 | 1100 hrs | 022/2021

In the third quarter of 2020, the stock of licensed motor vehicles increased by 5,173 over the previous quarter.

Motor Vehicles: Q3/2020

At the end of September 2020, the stock of licensed motor vehicles stood at 400,586. Out of this total, 76.8 per cent were passenger cars, 13.8 per cent were commercial motor vehicles, 8.3 per cent were motorcycles/quadricycles and All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), while buses and minibuses amounted to less than one per cent (Table 1). During the quarter under review, the stock of licensed motor vehicles increased at a net average rate of 56 motor vehicles per day (Chart 2).

Newly licensed motor vehicles

Newly licensed motor vehicles put on the road during the period under review amounted to 5,160. The majority of the newly licensed motor vehicles, 3,490 or 67.6 per cent of the total, were passenger cars, followed by motorcycle/E- bicycle/PA-Bicycle with 909 or 17.6 per cent. Newly licensed 'new' motor vehicles amounted to 2,329 or 45.1 per cent of the total, whereas newly licensed 'used' motor vehicles totalled 2,831 or 54.9 per cent (Tables 2-4). An average of 56 motor vehicles per day were newly licensed during the quarter under review (Chart 3).

Motor vehicles under restriction

During the third quarter of 2020, 6,891 motor vehicles were taken off the roads due to a restriction. Out of these,

34.4 per cent were put up for resale, 31.2 per cent were garaged, while scrapped motor vehicles amounted to 31.1 per cent of the total. Motor vehicles that had their restriction ending during the quarter under review totalled 6,696. The majority were recorded as being garaged (61.7 per cent) or resold (36.5 per cent) (Tables 5-6).

Motor engine type

As at the end of September 2020, 237,975 motor vehicles or 59.4 per cent of the total had petrol-powered engines. Diesel-powered motor vehicles reached 155,367 or 38.8 per cent of the total. Electric and hybrid motor vehicles accounted for 1.4 per cent of the entire stock, with a total of 5,495 motor vehicles. When compared to the previous quarter, increases of 13.4 per cent, 9.9 per cent and 8.5 per cent were registered in the Electric, Hybrid (Electric/ Petrol), and Hybrid(Electric/Diesel) motor vehicles (Table 7)

Chart 1. Stock of licensed motor vehicles

motor vehicles

420,000

400,000

380,000

360,000

340,000

320,000

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2017

2018

2019

2020

period

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Regional, Geospatial, Energy and Transport Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Office, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

Table 1. Stock of licensed motor vehicles by vehicle group and period

2

Minibus

Motorcycle/E-Bicycle/

Quad and ATV

Passenger car

Commercial vehicle

PA-Bicycle

Year

Agricultural

privateandCoachbus

hireGarage

Other

busRoute

drive-Self

Leased

Other

Leased

Other

hireGarage

driveSelf

Leased

Taxi

Other

carrying-Goodsvehicle

purposeSpecialvehicle

tractorRoad

Total

2017

Q1

1,995

365

191

1,047

403

13

395

22,277

138

1,030

1,170

1,575

7,079

290

274,605

44,562

3,291

1,126

361,552

Q2

2,014

368

190

1,065

405

13

470

22,944

149

1,049

1,248

1,674

7,586

291

276,623

44,946

3,329

1,119

365,483

Q3

2,017

372

188

1,072

434

11

506

23,602

145

1,069

1,307

1,636

7,685

291

278,915

45,514

3,372

1,125

369,261

Q4

2,038

371

187

1,079

432

11

464

24,131

135

1,057

1,396

1,391

7,675

292

280,910

45,940

3,421

1,131

372,061

2018

Q1

2,062

376

180

1,084

436

10

476

24,626

135

1,058

1,467

1,344

8,136

292

282,318

46,411

3,475

1,155

375,041

Q2

2,087

378

174

1,103

437

10

597

25,419

166

1,059

1,656

1,431

8,527

292

284,514

46,852

3,494

1,142

379,338

Q3

2,103

381

167

1,111

439

10

644

26,149

152

1,063

1,826

1,397

8,623

291

286,353

47,221

3,534

1,141

382,605

Q4

2,116

388

165

1,123

436

10

637

26,682

151

1,056

2,011

1,170

8,608

291

288,062

47,695

3,578

1,147

385,326

2019

Q1

2,131

404

159

1,149

431

10

631

27,138

152

1,051

2,190

1,092

8,794

291

289,399

47,989

3,621

1,143

387,775

Q2

2,155

402

155

1,171

432

10

873

27,852

171

1,065

2,398

1,129

9,620

290

290,870

48,503

3,672

1,146

391,914

Q3

2,176

406

143

1,247

462

10

944

28,517

155

1,070

2,492

1,109

9,718

292

292,330

49,003

3,728

1,153

394,955

Q4

2,191

396

136

1,293

450

10

1,231

29,034

145

1,082

2,575

903

9,652

289

293,711

49,491

3,768

1,151

397,508

2020

Q1

2,220

307

123

1,302

403

10

1,113

29,507

131

1,081

2,563

780

8,556

289

294,221

49,831

3,804

1,150

397,391

Q2

2,253

234

106

1,205

422

9

882

30,120

104

1,102

2,300

544

6,785

251

294,161

49,961

3,822

1,152

395,413

Q3

2,285

321

105

1,330

448

8

1,150

30,706

128

1,130

2,438

610

8,437

278

295,752

50,437

3,855

1,168

400,586

motor vehicles

Chart 2. Average daily change in stock of licensed motor vehicles per quarter

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0 -10-20-30

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2017

2018

2019

2020

period

Table 2. Newly licensed motor vehicles by category and period

Year

Agricultural

privateandCoach bus

Minibus

busRoute

Motorcycle/E-Bicycle/Bicycle-PA

ATVandQuad

carPassenger

carrying-Goodsvehicle

2017

53

10

67

28

2,930

90

18,729

2,689

Q1

9

4

18

-

524

16

4,741

649

Q2

18

3

19

-

887

41

4,751

662

Q3

6

1

17

28

882

29

4,814

673

Q4

20

2

13

-

637

4

4,423

705

2018

86

15

75

8

3,284

72

19,479

3,100

Q1

25

6

14

4

627

8

5,022

764

Q2

24

-

22

4

999

38

5,115

779

Q3

21

4

22

-

958

16

4,632

746

Q4

16

5

17

-

700

10

4,710

811

2019

85

47

206

46

3,766

59

18,889

3,251

Q1

14

19

30

6

628

9

4,931

783

Q2

26

7

29

-

1,116

14

5,272

856

Q3

27

17

83

40

1,026

15

4,519

824

Q4

18

4

64

-

996

21

4,167

788

2020

Q1

32

8

59

2

631

13

3,751

688

Q2

35

3

12

20

788

34

2,157

551

Q3

35

4

42

30

909

25

3,490

540

Note: Figures include 'new' and 'used' licensed motor vehicles.

Table 3. Newly licensed 'new' motor vehicles by category and period

Year

Agricultural

privateandCoach bus

Minibus

busRoute

Motorcycle/E-Bicycle/Bicycle-PA

ATVandQuad

carPassenger

carrying-Goodsvehicle

2017

4

3

18

28

2,216

73

7,776

738

Q1

-

1

2

-

367

14

2,144

179

Q2

2

-

5

-

694

38

2,184

200

Q3

1

1

7

28

689

21

1,762

201

Q4

1

1

4

-

466

-

1,686

158

2018

7

1

21

-

2,511

62

8,175

905

Q1

1

1

5

-

441

4

2,206

200

Q2

2

-

7

-

753

36

2,181

204

Q3

3

-

6

-

779

14

1,814

272

Q4

1

-

3

-

538

8

1,974

229

2019

8

2

33

40

3,126

53

7,698

779

Q1

1

-

-

-

475

8

1,976

201

Q2

3

-

2

-

928

10

2,513

197

Q3

4

2

10

40

857

15

1,752

231

Q4

-

-

21

-

866

20

1,457

150

2020

Q1

4

-

39

1

522

10

1,440

179

Q2

2

-

5

20

698

34

714

121

Q3

4

1

30

30

810

25

1,282

135

Special purpose vehicle

Road tractor

Total

223

69

24,888

58

17

6,036

50

18

6,449

51

13

6,514

64

21

5,889

289

89

26,497

76

27

6,573

69

19

7,069

69

20

6,488

75

23

6,367

348

100

26,797

78

27

6,525

99

20

7,439

99

29

6,679

72

24

6,154

69

16

5,269

57

22

3,679

59

26

5,160

Special purpose vehicle

Road tractor

Total

41

11

10,908

10

5

2,722

7

2

3,132

7

4

2,721

17

-

2,333

41

7

11,730

10

3

2,871

14

-

3,197

8

1

2,897

9

3

2,765

36

6

11,781

4

4

2,669

16

1

3,670

11

1

2,923

5

-

2,519

10

2

2,207

8

1

1,603

9

3

2,329

3

Table 4. Newly licensed 'used' motor vehicles by category and period

Year

Agricultural

privateandCoachbus

Minibus

busRoute

Motorcycle/E-Bicycle/Bicycle-PA

ATVandQuad

carPassenger

carrying-Goodsvehicle

purposeSpecialvehicle

tractorRoad

Total

2017

49

7

49

-

714

17

10,953

1,951

182

58

13,980

Q1

9

3

16

-

157

2

2,597

470

48

12

3,314

Q2

16

3

14

-

193

3

2,567

462

43

16

3,317

Q3

5

-

10

-

193

8

3,052

472

44

9

3,793

Q4

19

1

9

-

171

4

2,737

547

47

21

3,556

2018

79

14

54

8

773

10

11,304

2,195

248

82

14,767

Q1

24

5

9

4

186

4

2,816

564

66

24

3,702

Q2

22

-

15

4

246

2

2,934

575

55

19

3,872

Q3

18

4

16

-

179

2

2,818

474

61

19

3,591

Q4

15

5

14

-

162

2

2,736

582

66

20

3,602

2019

77

45

173

6

640

6

11,191

2,472

312

94

15,016

Q1

13

19

30

6

153

1

2,955

582

74

23

3,856

Q2

23

7

27

-

188

4

2,759

659

83

19

3,769

Q3

23

15

73

-

169

-

2,767

593

88

28

3,756

Q4

18

4

43

-

130

1

2,710

638

67

24

3,635

2020

Q1

28

8

20

1

109

3

2,311

509

59

14

3,062

Q2

33

3

7

-

90

-

1,443

430

49

21

2,076

Q3

31

3

12

-

99

-

2,208

405

50

23

2,831

Chart 3. Average daily newly licensed 'new' and 'used' motor vehicles per quarter

motor vehicles

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2017

2018

2019

2020

period

Used

New

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 10:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
