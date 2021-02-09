9 February 2021 | 1100 hrs | 022/2021

In the third quarter of 2020, the stock of licensed motor vehicles increased by 5,173 over the previous quarter.

Motor Vehicles: Q3/2020

At the end of September 2020, the stock of licensed motor vehicles stood at 400,586. Out of this total, 76.8 per cent were passenger cars, 13.8 per cent were commercial motor vehicles, 8.3 per cent were motorcycles/quadricycles and All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), while buses and minibuses amounted to less than one per cent (Table 1). During the quarter under review, the stock of licensed motor vehicles increased at a net average rate of 56 motor vehicles per day (Chart 2).

Newly licensed motor vehicles

Newly licensed motor vehicles put on the road during the period under review amounted to 5,160. The majority of the newly licensed motor vehicles, 3,490 or 67.6 per cent of the total, were passenger cars, followed by motorcycle/E- bicycle/PA-Bicycle with 909 or 17.6 per cent. Newly licensed 'new' motor vehicles amounted to 2,329 or 45.1 per cent of the total, whereas newly licensed 'used' motor vehicles totalled 2,831 or 54.9 per cent (Tables 2-4). An average of 56 motor vehicles per day were newly licensed during the quarter under review (Chart 3).

Motor vehicles under restriction

During the third quarter of 2020, 6,891 motor vehicles were taken off the roads due to a restriction. Out of these,

34.4 per cent were put up for resale, 31.2 per cent were garaged, while scrapped motor vehicles amounted to 31.1 per cent of the total. Motor vehicles that had their restriction ending during the quarter under review totalled 6,696. The majority were recorded as being garaged (61.7 per cent) or resold (36.5 per cent) (Tables 5-6).

Motor engine type

As at the end of September 2020, 237,975 motor vehicles or 59.4 per cent of the total had petrol-powered engines. Diesel-powered motor vehicles reached 155,367 or 38.8 per cent of the total. Electric and hybrid motor vehicles accounted for 1.4 per cent of the entire stock, with a total of 5,495 motor vehicles. When compared to the previous quarter, increases of 13.4 per cent, 9.9 per cent and 8.5 per cent were registered in the Electric, Hybrid (Electric/ Petrol), and Hybrid(Electric/Diesel) motor vehicles (Table 7) 

Chart 1. Stock of licensed motor vehicles