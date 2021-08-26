Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

​Publishing Entities Survey: 2019-2020​

08/26/2021 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

26 August 2021 | 1100 hrs | 154/2021

A total of 1,143 new book titles were published by 46 active book publishing entities in Malta and Gozo during the years 2019 and 2020. Of these, 511 book titles were published in 2020.

Publishing Entities Survey: 2019-2020

The survey, which collected information for reference years 2019 and 2020, revealed that 57.0 per cent of book publishing entities were established after the year 2000, while the remaining 43.0 per cent were set up prior to this date - meaning that they have been in operation for over 20 years (Chart 1).

Publishing entities may have an association or business relationship with other stakeholders in the book industry. This is referred to as an affiliation. During the latest reference year, 29 publishing entities (or 63.0 per cent) were not affiliated with any specific bookstore, distributor, or printing press. On the other hand, 8 publishing entities or 17.4 per cent, were affiliated with multiple stakeholders within this industry (Table 1).

In 2020, 511 new titles were published by publishing entities, a drop of 121 titles when compared to 2019 (Chart 3). For both years under review, the most popular publishing language was English, with 63.0 per cent and 50.0 per cent of the publishing entities publishing in English in 2019 and 2020 respectively (Table 2).

Survey results showed that over 90 per cent of publishing entities engaged three or less editors in both years under review (Table 3). A similar pattern was also observed for the engagement of authors, with 76.1 per cent of publishing entities working with three or less authors in 2020 (Table 4).

Trade publications were the most popular type of publication printed and sold by publishing entities, with 475 and 344 different trade publication titles being printed and sold during 2019 and 2020 respectively (Chart 4a). Trade publishing refers to any publishing activities excluding publications intended for teaching in schools and educational institutions.

The large majority of book titles were available for sale online, which was the preferred channel used to sell both printed and digital book titles. During 2020, 433 book titles (84.7 per cent) were made available for sale through this channel (Chart 5).

In 2020, total revenue generated from sales and licenses of trade and educational books was estimated at €3.4 million, a decrease of €1.1 million when compared to 2019. Around two thirds of total revenue (65.4 per cent) was generated from trade publishing sales and licences. Moreover, during 2020, revenue from the sales of books in printed format accounted for 87.5 per cent of total revenue (Chart 5)

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Living Conditions and Culture Statistics

1

Contact us: National Statistics Office, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

Chart 1. Share of publishing entities by year of establishment

Before 2000

43%

After 2000

57%

Table 1. Number and share of publishing entities by affiliation: 2020

Affiliations

Number of publishing entities

% of publishing entities

No affiliation

29

63.0

Affiliation with a specific bookstore

:

:

Affiliation with a specific distributor

:

:

Affiliation with a specific printing press

4

8.7

More than one affiliation

8

17.4

Total

46

100.0

: Data cannot be published due to low counts.

number of new ISBNs

Chart 2. Number of new ISBNs issued by year

700

632

600

515

500

400

300

200

100

0

2019

2020

year

2

of new titles

700

600

500

400

300

Chart 3. Number of new titles published by year

632

511

517

number

200

100

0

115

429

82

2019

2020

year

New titles published only with sublicences from other publishers

New titles published excluding sublicences from other publishers

Total new titles

Note: The number of new titles may not match exactly with the number of new ISBNs, mainly due to the non-publication of an ISBN in the given year.

Table 2. Number and share of publishing entities by language of publication

2019

2020

Languages

Number of

% of the total

Number of

% of the total

publishing entities

publishing entities 1

publishing entities

publishing entities 1

Maltese

24

52.2

20

43.5

English

29

63.0

23

50.0

Italian

5

10.9

3

6.5

Other

8

17.4

4

8.7

  • Refer to methodological note 3.

Note: A publisher may publish in more than one language.

Table 3. Number and percentage share of publishing entities by number of editors

Number of

2019

2020

Number of

% of publishing

Number of

% of publishing

editors

publishing entities

entities

publishing entities

entities

0 to 3

43

93.5

42

91.3

4 to 10

:

:

4

8.7

11+

:

:

-

-

Total

46

100.0

46

100.0

: Data cannot be published due to low counts.

3

Table 4. Number and percentage share of publishing entities by number of authors

Number of

2019

2020

Number of

% of publishing

Number of

% of publishing

authors

publishing entities

entities

publishing entities

entities

0 to 3

31

67.4

35

76.1

4 to 10

4

8.7

3

6.5

11+

11

23.9

8

17.4

Total

46

100.0

46

100.0

number of titles sold

Chart 4a. Publishing titles sold in printed format 1

600

557

500

475

400

344

300

200

429

100

82

85

0

2019

2020

type of publishing

Trade publishing

Educational publishing

Total

  • Refer to methodological note 7.

Note: The same title can be sold in more than one format .

number of titles sold

180

160

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

Chart 4b. Publishing titles sold in digital format 1

171

151

128

109

19

20

2019

2020

type of publishing

Trade publishing

Educational publishing

Total

  • Refer to methodological note 7.

Note: The same title can be sold in more than one format.

4

Chart 5. Number of trade and educational publishing titles sold by various channels1

Online

493

433

Brick and mortar

553

312

78

Other

102

0

100

200

300

400

500

600

number of trade and educational publishing titles 2019 2020

  • Refer to methodological note 7.

Note: A title could be sold through more than one channel.

Table 5. Total revenue from trade and educational book sales and licences1

%

2019

2020

2019

2020

Books by category

Children's books

2,212,725

1,827,112

49.3

53.1

Non-children's books

2,277,164

1,612,072

50.7

46.9

Type of publication

Trade publishing sales and licence

3,211,665

2,248,156

71.5

65.4

Educational publishing sales and licence

1,278,224

1,191,028

28.5

34.6

Format

Printed

3,827,758

3,007,969

85.3

87.5

Digital

662,131

430,973

14.7

12.5

Other formats

-

242

-

-

Sales channels

Online

1,732,632

1,300,176

38.6

37.8

Brick and mortar

2,681,925

2,044,854

59.7

59.5

Other

75,332

94,154

1.7

2.7

Total

4,489,889

3,439,184

100.0

100.0

  • The total revenue is referring to revenue from the total number of books sold and not from the new titles sold.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 09:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:21aAIR WATER : Supports the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Joins the TCFD Consortium
PU
05:21aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Will your railway stand up to the next cyberattack?
PU
05:21aAIR CANADA : issues COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees
AQ
05:21aDELIGNIT : Unternehmenspräsentation zum Hamburger Investorentag 2021
PU
05:21aSHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : Inside information - entering into an irrevocable undertaking and possible disposal of interest in a listed company
PU
05:21aCRYPTOLOGY ASSET P L C : estimated NAV per share as of 25/08/2021 is 10.10
PU
05:21aBORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN : Hauck & Aufhäuser initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 8.00 EUR
PU
05:21aSAGE : How to get new employees up to speed at your business
PU
05:18aSPICEJET : India's SpiceJet expects to restart Boeing MAX service by next month
RE
05:17aBARCLAYS : bets on India again with $400 million infusion into investment banking
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares spooked by Delta spread as Jackson Hole looms
2PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : 2021 Interm Results Presentation
3Buffett-backed Nubank to seek IPO valuation of over $55 billion -sources
4Western Digital-Kioxia in talks to create chipmaker giant -source
5Gold falls as dollar inches higher, caution ahead of Jackson Hole

HOT NEWS