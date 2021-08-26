26 August 2021 | 1100 hrs | 154/2021

A total of 1,143 new book titles were published by 46 active book publishing entities in Malta and Gozo during the years 2019 and 2020. Of these, 511 book titles were published in 2020.

Publishing Entities Survey: 2019-2020

The survey, which collected information for reference years 2019 and 2020, revealed that 57.0 per cent of book publishing entities were established after the year 2000, while the remaining 43.0 per cent were set up prior to this date - meaning that they have been in operation for over 20 years (Chart 1).

Publishing entities may have an association or business relationship with other stakeholders in the book industry. This is referred to as an affiliation. During the latest reference year, 29 publishing entities (or 63.0 per cent) were not affiliated with any specific bookstore, distributor, or printing press. On the other hand, 8 publishing entities or 17.4 per cent, were affiliated with multiple stakeholders within this industry (Table 1).

In 2020, 511 new titles were published by publishing entities, a drop of 121 titles when compared to 2019 (Chart 3). For both years under review, the most popular publishing language was English, with 63.0 per cent and 50.0 per cent of the publishing entities publishing in English in 2019 and 2020 respectively (Table 2).

Survey results showed that over 90 per cent of publishing entities engaged three or less editors in both years under review (Table 3). A similar pattern was also observed for the engagement of authors, with 76.1 per cent of publishing entities working with three or less authors in 2020 (Table 4).

Trade publications were the most popular type of publication printed and sold by publishing entities, with 475 and 344 different trade publication titles being printed and sold during 2019 and 2020 respectively (Chart 4a). Trade publishing refers to any publishing activities excluding publications intended for teaching in schools and educational institutions.

The large majority of book titles were available for sale online, which was the preferred channel used to sell both printed and digital book titles. During 2020, 433 book titles (84.7 per cent) were made available for sale through this channel (Chart 5).

In 2020, total revenue generated from sales and licenses of trade and educational books was estimated at €3.4 million, a decrease of €1.1 million when compared to 2019. Around two thirds of total revenue (65.4 per cent) was generated from trade publishing sales and licences. Moreover, during 2020, revenue from the sales of books in printed format accounted for 87.5 per cent of total revenue (Chart 5) 

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.