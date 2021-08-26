26 August 2021 | 1100 hrs | 153/2021

In July, the number of persons registering for work stood at 1,542, decreasing by 2,439 when compared to the corresponding month in 2020.

Registered Unemployment: July 2021

Data provided by Jobsplus for July 2021 indicate a year-on-year decrease of 2,238 persons registering under Part I, and an additional drop of 201 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment register (Tables 5 and 8). Registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups for both males and females (Table 1).

Those who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks, decreased considerably when compared to the same month in 2020. Drops were also recorded amongst those persons who were registering for work for more than 21 weeks (Table 2).

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by 10 when compared to the previous year, reaching 258 persons. Males accounted for 73.3 per cent of total registrants with a disability (Table 3).

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as Clerical support workers, with 22.8 per cent and 42.5 per cent respectively (Table 4) 