Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

​Registered Unemployment​: July 2021

08/26/2021 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

26 August 2021 | 1100 hrs | 153/2021

In July, the number of persons registering for work stood at 1,542, decreasing by 2,439 when compared to the corresponding month in 2020.

Registered Unemployment: July 2021

Data provided by Jobsplus for July 2021 indicate a year-on-year decrease of 2,238 persons registering under Part I, and an additional drop of 201 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment register (Tables 5 and 8). Registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups for both males and females (Table 1).

Those who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks, decreased considerably when compared to the same month in 2020. Drops were also recorded amongst those persons who were registering for work for more than 21 weeks (Table 2).

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by 10 when compared to the previous year, reaching 258 persons. Males accounted for 73.3 per cent of total registrants with a disability (Table 3).

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as Clerical support workers, with 22.8 per cent and 42.5 per cent respectively (Table 4)

number of persons

Chart 1. Registered unemployment

8,000

7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

0

1,000

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

period

Note: Data for reference years 2011-2020 is on an annual basis; data for reference year 2021 is for January to July.

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Labour Market and Information Society Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Office, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

2

Table 1. Persons registering for work under Part I and Part II of the unemployment register by period, region, age group and sex

Age group

Annual average 2019

Annual average 2020

June 2020

June 2021

July 2020

July 2021

and sex

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Under 20

81

5

86

150

11

161

177

13

190

91

9

100

196

9

205

85

14

99

Males

53

2

55

91

7

98

100

8

108

59

8

67

117

8

125

58

11

69

Females

28

3

31

59

4

63

77

5

82

32

1

33

79

1

80

27

3

30

20-24

100

15

115

299

31

330

450

32

482

116

14

130

402

25

427

131

12

143

Males

67

11

78

183

20

203

266

19

285

67

7

74

243

16

259

79

7

86

Females

33

4

37

116

11

127

184

13

197

49

7

56

159

9

168

52

5

57

25-29

101

10

111

329

20

349

514

35

549

115

9

124

455

29

484

99

12

111

Males

66

6

72

189

11

200

263

18

281

69

8

77

246

15

261

64

8

72

Females

35

4

39

140

9

149

251

17

268

46

1

47

209

14

223

35

4

39

30-44

471

51

522

971

70

1,041

1,362

92

1454

486

44

530

1,247

88

1335

417

39

456

Males

350

35

385

610

46

656

827

56

883

333

28

361

761

59

820

292

20

312

Females

121

16

137

361

24

385

535

36

571

153

16

169

486

29

515

125

19

144

45 and over

780

86

866

1,190

89

1,279

1,485

110

1,595

767

60

827

1,427

103

1,530

683

50

733

Males

547

50

597

785

48

833

969

55

1024

527

36

563

928

54

982

470

30

500

Females

233

36

269

405

41

446

516

55

571

240

24

264

499

49

548

213

20

233

Total

1,533

167

1,700

2,939

221

3,160

3,988

282

4,270

1,575

136

1,711

3,727

254

3,981

1,415

127

1,542

Males

1,083

104

1,187

1,858

132

1,990

2,425

156

2,581

1,055

87

1,142

2,295

152

2,447

963

76

1,039

Females

450

63

513

1,081

89

1,170

1,563

126

1,689

520

49

569

1,432

102

1,534

452

51

503

Table 2. Persons registering for work under Part I and Part II of the unemployment register

by period, duration of registration and sex

Duration of

Annual average

June

July

registration

and sex

2019

2020

2020

2021

2020

2021

Under 21 weeks

698

1,925

3,243

704

2,898

679

Males

467

1,144

1,836

445

1,667

442

Females

231

781

1,407

259

1,231

237

21 to 52 weeks

262

632

428

414

484

317

Males

192

405

305

276

343

204

Females

70

227

123

138

141

113

Over 1 year

740

603

599

593

599

546

Males

528

441

440

421

437

393

Females

212

162

159

172

162

153

Total

1,700

3,160

4,270

1,711

3,981

1,542

Males

1,187

1,990

2,581

1,142

2,447

1,039

Females

513

1,170

1,689

569

1,534

503

Table 3. Persons with a disability registering for work under Part I and Part II of the unemployment register by period,

type of registration and sex

Annual average

June

July

Registration type

2019

2020

2020

2021

2020

2021

and sex

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

Total (Part I)

212

100.0

237

100.0

249

100.0

240

100.0

235

100.0

245

100.0

Males

147

69.3

165

69.6

173

69.5

169

70.4

164

69.8

177

72.2

Females

65

30.7

72

30.4

76

30.5

71

29.6

71

30.2

68

27.8

Total (Part II)

9

100.0

13

100.0

13

100.0

13

100.0

13

100.0

13

100.0

Males

7

77.8

11

84.6

10

76.9

12

92.3

9

69.2

12

92.3

Females

2

22.2

2

15.4

3

23.1

1

7.7

4

30.8

1

7.7

Total (Parts I and II)

221

100.0

250

100.0

262

100.0

253

100.0

248

100.0

258

100.0

Males

154

69.7

176

70.4

183

69.8

181

71.5

173

69.8

189

73.3

Females

67

30.3

74

29.6

79

30.2

72

28.5

75

30.2

69

26.7

3

4

Table 4. Persons registering for work under Part I and Part II of the unemployment register by period, sex and main type of occupation sought

Annual average 2019

June 2020

July 2020

Occupation (ISCO 08)

Males

Females

Total

Males

Females

Total

Males

Females

Total

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

Managers

69

5.8

26

5.1

95

5.6

274

10.6

148

8.8

422

9.9

251

10.3

137

8.9

388

9.7

Professionals

130

11.0

40

7.8

170

10.0

263

10.2

144

8.5

407

9.5

245

10.0

121

7.9

366

9.2

Technicians and associate professionals

151

12.7

88

17.2

239

14.1

475

18.4

368

21.8

843

19.7

451

18.4

305

19.9

756

19.0

Clerical support workers

221

18.6

200

39.0

421

24.8

533

20.7

583

34.5

1,116

26.1

507

20.7

533

34.7

1,040

26.1

Service and sales workers

169

14.2

102

19.9

271

15.9

310

12.0

318

18.8

628

14.7

306

12.5

296

19.3

602

15.1

Skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers

46

3.9

2

0.4

48

2.8

55

2.1

1

0.1

56

1.3

54

2.2

-

-

54

1.4

Craft and related trades workers

171

14.4

6

1.2

177

10.4

255

9.9

11

0.7

266

6.2

227

9.3

15

1.0

242

6.1

Plant and machine operators and assemblers

95

8.0

29

5.7

124

7.3

188

7.3

57

3.4

245

5.7

186

7.6

63

4.1

249

6.3

Elementary occupations

135

11.4

20

3.9

155

9.1

228

8.8

59

3.5

287

6.7

220

9.0

64

4.2

284

7.1

Total

1,187

100.0

513

100.0

1,700

100.0

2,581

100.0

1,689

100.0

4,270

100.0

2,447

100.0

1,534

100.0

3,981

100.0

Annual average 2020

June 2021

July 2021

Occupation (ISCO 08)

Males

Females

Total

Males

Females

Total

Males

Females

Total

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

Managers

183

9.2

103

8.8

286

9.1

95

8.3

37

6.5

132

7.7

84

8.1

37

7.4

121

7.8

Professionals

212

10.7

93

7.9

305

9.7

90

7.9

30

5.3

120

7.0

89

8.6

26

5.2

115

7.5

Technicians and associate professionals

341

17.1

231

19.7

572

18.1

199

17.4

110

19.3

309

18.1

181

17.4

97

19.3

278

18.0

Clerical support workers

410

20.6

418

35.7

828

26.2

265

23.2

235

41.3

500

29.2

237

22.8

214

42.5

451

29.2

Service and sales workers

254

12.8

223

19.1

477

15.1

158

13.8

117

20.6

275

16.1

130

12.5

97

19.3

227

14.7

Skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers

53

2.7

1

0.1

54

1.7

40

3.5

1

0.2

41

2.4

34

3.3

1

0.2

35

2.3

Craft and related trades workers

200

10.1

11

0.9

211

6.7

101

8.8

6

1.1

107

6.3

99

9.5

4

0.8

103

6.7

Plant and machine operators and assemblers

149

7.5

48

4.1

197

6.2

90

7.9

23

4.0

113

6.6

84

8.1

18

3.6

102

6.6

Elementary occupations

188

9.4

42

3.6

230

7.3

104

9.1

10

1.8

114

6.7

101

9.7

9

1.8

110

7.1

Total

1,990

100.0

1,170

100.0

3,160

100.0

1,142

100.0

569

100.0

1,711

100.0

1,039

100.0

503

100.0

1,542

100.0

Note: Percentage totals may not add up due to rounding.

Table 5. Persons registering for work under Part I of the unemployment register by period, region, age group and sex

Age group

Annual average 2019

Annual average 2020

June 2020

June 2021

July 2020

July 2021

and sex

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Under 20

71

5

76

139

11

150

164

13

177

85

9

94

184

9

193

80

14

94

Males

47

2

49

85

7

92

93

8

101

54

8

62

109

8

117

53

11

64

Females

24

3

27

54

4

58

71

5

76

31

1

32

75

1

76

27

3

30

20-24

83

12

95

266

28

294

400

30

430

106

14

120

358

23

381

117

10

127

Males

56

9

65

160

17

177

232

17

249

59

7

66

212

14

226

70

7

77

Females

27

3

30

106

11

117

168

13

181

47

7

54

146

9

155

47

3

50

25-29

86

9

95

293

18

311

465

31

496

97

5

102

403

24

427

81

5

86

Males

55

6

61

166

10

176

237

15

252

57

4

61

215

11

226

52

1

53

Females

31

3

34

127

8

135

228

16

244

40

1

41

188

13

201

29

4

33

30-44

416

47

463

873

65

938

1,235

84

1,319

426

37

463

1,121

79

1,200

358

33

391

Males

309

32

341

544

43

587

733

52

785

290

23

313

673

54

727

249

18

267

Females

107

15

122

329

22

351

502

32

534

136

14

150

448

25

473

109

15

124

45 and over

729

84

813

1,103

84

1,187

1,376

107

1,483

711

56

767

1,321

99

1,420

635

50

685

Males

510

49

559

723

44

767

891

53

944

483

33

516

858

50

908

433

30

463

Females

219

35

254

380

40

420

485

54

539

228

23

251

463

49

512

202

20

222

Total

1,385

157

1,542

2,674

206

2,880

3,640

265

3,905

1,425

121

1,546

3,387

234

3,621

1,271

112

1,383

Males

977

98

1,075

1,678

121

1,799

2,186

145

2,331

943

75

1,018

2,067

137

2,204

857

67

924

Females

408

59

467

996

85

1,081

1,454

120

1,574

482

46

528

1,320

97

1,417

414

45

459

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 09:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:21aAIR WATER : Supports the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Joins the TCFD Consortium
PU
05:21aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Will your railway stand up to the next cyberattack?
PU
05:21aAIR CANADA : issues COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees
AQ
05:21aDELIGNIT : Unternehmenspräsentation zum Hamburger Investorentag 2021
PU
05:21aSHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : Inside information - entering into an irrevocable undertaking and possible disposal of interest in a listed company
PU
05:21aCRYPTOLOGY ASSET P L C : estimated NAV per share as of 25/08/2021 is 10.10
PU
05:21aBORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN : Hauck & Aufhäuser initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 8.00 EUR
PU
05:21aSAGE : How to get new employees up to speed at your business
PU
05:18aSPICEJET : India's SpiceJet expects to restart Boeing MAX service by next month
RE
05:17aBARCLAYS : bets on India again with $400 million infusion into investment banking
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares spooked by Delta spread as Jackson Hole looms
2PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : 2021 Interm Results Presentation
3Buffett-backed Nubank to seek IPO valuation of over $55 billion -sources
4Western Digital-Kioxia in talks to create chipmaker giant -source
5Gold falls as dollar inches higher, caution ahead of Jackson Hole

HOT NEWS