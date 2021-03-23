​Retail Price Index: February 2021

23 March 2021 | 1100 hrs | 051/2021

Retail Price Index (RPI): February 2021

1. Main points

● In February 2021, the annual rate of inﬂation as measured by the RPI was 0.19 per cent, down from the 0.33 per cent in January 2021 (Table 2).

● The 12-month moving average rate for February stood at 0.49 per cent (Table 2).¹

● The largest upward impact on annual inﬂation was measured in the Personal Care and Health Index (+0.22 percentage points), while the largest downward impact was recorded in the Transport and Communication Index (-0.27 percentage points) (Chart 3).

Chart 1. Inﬂation rates

Details on the compilation of the RPI within the context of COVID-19 are available in the methodological notes.

1 This rate of inﬂation, that factors in aspects of seasonality, is widely used in Malta to make cost-of-living adjustments. It is also used to update the index of inﬂation in continuation of the Schedule to the Housing (Decontrol) Ordinance (CAP.158, Art.13) of the Laws of Malta, on the basis of the All Items Retail Price Index.

2. Overview The RPI measures monthly price changes in the cost of purchasing a representative basket of consumer goods and services, and is closely linked with the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) increases and periodic rent payment adjustments. A closely related measure of price movements is the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP). A description of differences between the HICP and the RPI can be found in Section 5.2 of this news release. Each monthly RPI news release includes three different measures of inflation: i. The annual inflation rate measures average price changes between the reference month and the same month of the previous year. Although responsive to recent changes in price levels, this measure can be influenced by one-off effects in either month. ii. The monthly inflation rate compares price changes between the reference month and the previous month. This measure can be highly influenced by seasonal effects. iii. The 12-month moving average rate overcomes the volatility of the above two rates by comparing the average of the latest 12 indices to the average of the previous 12 indices. This measure is less sensitive to temporary changes in prices. Thus, this rate is used for the computation of the COLA and adjustments in wages, rents, etc.

3. Price changes and effects on inflation Table 1 shows that the highest annual inflation rates in February 2021 were registered in Personal Care and Health (2.50 per cent) and Housing (1.42 per cent). On the other hand, the lowest annual inflation rates were registered in Transport and Communication (-1.24 per cent) and Clothing and Footwear (-0.70 per cent).

Table 1. RPI indices by period and group

December 2016=100

Group Weight (%) Indices Annual rate (%) Monthly rate (%) Feb 2020 Jan 2021 Feb 2021 Feb 2021 Feb 2021 Food1 Beverages and Tobacco Clothing and Footwear Housing Water, Electricity, Gas and Fuels Household Equipment and House Maintenance Costs Transport and Communication Personal Care and Health Recreation and Culture Other Goods and Services All Items 21.49 5.56 6.62 7.90 3.31 6.97 22.10 8.81 9.90 7.34 100.00 108.55 108.80 108.43 105.03

106.22 106.20 77.38

75.69 76.84 105.27

106.51 106.77 100.81

100.29 100.29 101.45

99.51 101.25 103.18

101.54 101.90 103.71

106.29 106.30 104.22

104.03 105.23 102.29 102.78

103.41 103.08

102.66 102.97 -0.11 1.12 -0.70 1.42 -0.52 -0.20 -1.24 2.50 0.97 0.78 0.19 -0.34 -0.02 1.52 0.25 0.00 1.74 0.35 0.01 1.16 -0.32 0.30

1 including restaurant services and take-aways

Chart 2. Annual inflation rates by the 10 main groups: February 2021

All Items

Personal Care and Health

Housing

Beverages and Tobacco

Recreation and Culture

Other Goods and Services

Food¹

H/hold Equip. & House Maint. Costs

Water, Electricity, Gas and Fuels

Clothing and Footwear

Transport and Communication

-2.0 -1.5 -1.0 -0.5 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5

-1 -.24 - -0.52 0.70 -0.11 0.20 0.19 2.50 1.12 0.97 8 1.42 0. 2.0

2.5

3.0

per cent 1 including restaurant services and take-aways

Chart 3 depicts the impacts on the annual inflation rate by the 10 main groups. An impact is a measure showing the change in inflation as a result of the inclusion of an index. Such an impact takes into account both the weight and the annual rate of inflation by group.

In February 2021, the largest upward impact on annual inflation was registered in the Personal Care and Health Index (+0.22 percentage points), largely due to higher prices of hairdressing services. The second and third largest impacts were measured in the Housing Index (+0.11 percentage points) and the Recreation and Culture Index (+0.10 percentage points), mainly on account of higher prices of house maintenance services and private school fees respectively (Chart 3).

On the other hand, the largest downward impacts on annual inflation were registered in the Transport and Communication Index (-0.27 percentage points), the Clothing and Footwear Index (-0.05 percentage points) and the Food Index (-0.02 percentage points), mainly reflecting lower prices of fuels, footwear and vegetables respectively (Chart 3).

Chart 3. Contribution to the annual inflation rate by the 10 main groups: February 2021

Personal Care and Health

Housing

Recreation and Culture

Beverages and Tobacco

Other Goods and Services

H/hold Equip. & House Maint. Costs

Water, Electricity, Gas and Fuels

Food¹

Clothing and Footwear

Transport and Communication

-0.2 7 -0.01 -0.02 -0.02 -0.05 0.22 0.11 0.10 0.0 0.0

-0.4 -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3

percentage points 1 including restaurant services and take-aways

Note: A percentage point is the arithmetic difference between two percentages.

Table 2. Inflation rates by year and month

2019 2020 2021 Month Annual rate (%) 12-month moving average rate (%) Annual rate (%) 12-month moving average rate (%) Annual rate (%) 12-month moving average rate (%) January February March April May June July August September October November December 1.49 1.21 1.92 1.29 1.89 1.38 1.91 1.47 1.87 1.54 1.90 1.62 1.68 1.68 1.75 1.73 1.41 1.71 1.36 1.69 1.36 1.67 1.18 1.64 1.34 1.63 1.03 1.55 1.11 1.49 0.83 1.40 0.66 1.30 0.72 1.20 0.62 1.11 0.42 1.00 0.18 0.90 0.35 0.81 0.27 0.72 0.18 0.64 0.33 0.56 0.19 0.49

4. Aggregates

Table 3. Inflation rates for RPI aggregates by group: February 2021

Annual rateMonthly rateGroup

Aggregates (respective % weight)

(%)

(%)

Water, Electricity, Gas and Fuels (3.31 %)

Household Equipment and House Maintenance Costs (6.97 %)

0.00 -6.17 -0.58

Water and electricity (3.06 %)Gas and fuels (kerosene) (0.25 %)

0.00 0.00 1.36

Transport and Communication (22.10 %)

Transport (16.57 %)

Communication (5.53 %)

Medical services and medicinals (4.14 %)

Personal Care and Health (8.81 %)

-9.83 2.86 -1.52 -0.40 1.68

1.66 2.31 0.47 0.00 -0.01

Personal care products and services (4.67 %)Sports related equipment (0.54 %)

3.22 -3.05

0.03 1.11

Recreation and Culture (9.90 %)

Educational fees and related expenses (2.04 %)Other recreational articles and services (7.32 %)

Jewellery, watches and other articles (1.13 %)

Non-durable household goods (1.72 %)

Other Goods and Services (7.34 %)

5.64 -0.02 -2.81 0.50

-0.07 1.52 -2.32 -0.04

Veterinary services (including pet food) and domestic services (1.40 %)Insurances, financial services and other services (3.09 %)

1.38 1.83

0.07 0.02

In February, the Personal Care and Health Index registered the highest annual inflation rate of 2.50 per cent (Table 1), of which Medical services and medicinals registered an annual rate of 1.68 per cent and Personal care products and services registered an annual rate of 3.22 per cent (Table 3).

The Transport and Communication Index registered the lowest annual inflation rate of -1.24 per cent (Table 1), of which Transport registered an annual rate of -1.52 per cent and Communication registered an annual rate of -0.40 per cent (Table 3).