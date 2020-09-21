Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

​Shearwater GeoServices announces new 3D seismic acquisition agreement with ION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 01:50am EDT

2nd September 2020

Shearwater GeoServices announces new 3D seismic acquisition agreement with ION Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS ('Shearwater') today announced a new 3D seismic acquisition award for ION Geophysical's UK Mid North Sea High ('MNSH') program. The Amazon Warrior will spend approximately one and a half months acquiring the initial phase of the MNSH 3D survey in Q3 2020 under an agreement that provides Shearwater a commercial interest and revenue sharing mechanism. This survey is part of a larger program proposed by ION to be acquired 2020-2021. The agreement also establishes a framework for the use of Shearwater's vessels for ION 3D multiclient projects with conditional links to potential upcoming projects.

'ION is pleased to collaborate with Shearwater on the MNSH 3D multi-client program,' stated Chris Usher, ION's President and Chief Executive Officer. 'Shearwater's modern acquisition technology platform, coupled with our proven imaging capabilities, will assure a high-quality product for our customers as they seek the best data to inform decision-making in this attractive new play. Building on our 3D multi-client reimaging success, finding top tier acquisition partners like Shearwater to support our asset light entry into the larger 3D multi-client new acquisition market will be critical to executing our strategy.'

'ION has been a technology partner and supplier for years. This new cooperative agreement with ION, and MNSH 3D project, forms the basis for a new customer for Shearwater with the potential for further projects in the future', said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices. 'The Amazon Warrior is recognized by our clients as one of the leading acquisition platforms in the marine geophysical industry and will ensure ION achieves excellent 3D data quality.'

For further information
Irene Waage Basili, CEO, Shearwater GeoServices, phone: +47 90 09 86 88
Jonas Gade Christensen, Strategy and Investor Relations Manager, phone: +47 94 42 55 11

About Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS
Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS is a global, customer-focused and technology-driven provider of marine geophysical services. The company has the world's largest fleet of high-end seismic vessels and a portfolio of proprietary technologies and software that provide customers with a full-range of towed streamer and ocean bottom geophysical acquisition techniques, efficient surveys and high-quality data. Shearwater has an industry-leading cost position and a strong balance sheet. Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Shearwater is owned by RASMUSSENGRUPPEN AS, GC Rieber Shipping ASA, Schlumberger and Eidesvik Offshore.

Disclaimer

Shearwater Geoservices AS published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 05:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:05aCASSINI RESOURCES : Outcome of Scheme Meetings and Results of General Meeting
PU
02:05aASTRAZENECA : Lynparza recommended for approval in EU by CHMP as 1st-line maintenance treatment with bevacizumab for HRD-positive advanced ovarian cancer
PU
02:05aROLLS ROYCE : Considers Raising Up to GBP2.5 Billion to Improve Balance Sheet
DJ
02:05aOLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Transfer of bertrand traoré to aston villa and ciprian tatarusanu to ac milan ; julian pollersbeck joins ol from hamburg
AN
02:05aPANTAFLIX AG : Airbus uses PANTAFLIX technology for global equipment of the Connect-D platform of the German Federal Armed Forces
EQ
02:03aAltona Energy Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
02:02aWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS : Announces Intention to List on The London Stock Exchange
AQ
02:02aETRUSCUS RESOURCES : Engages Conduit Capital Advisors
AQ
02:02aNEL ASA : Last day of subscription period in the Subsequent Offering
AQ
02:02aFIRSTGROUP PLC : - Statement re further rail agreements with UK government
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : 'FinCEN' documents reportedly show banks moved illicit funds - BuzzFeed, ICIJ
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : China's ByteDance says TikTok will be its subsidiary under deal with Trump
3KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL : Capital announces strategic cooperation with the National Pension Servic..
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : HBO conquers TV's Emmy Awards, Apple nabs first trophy
5SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. : Oil refiners worldwide struggle with weak demand, inventory glut
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group