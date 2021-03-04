Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

​Shearwater GeoServices awarded 3D survey in Australia

03/04/2021 | 01:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

4th March 2021

Shearwater GeoServices awarded 3D survey in Australia Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS ('Shearwater') is pleased to announce the award of a 3D multisensor marine seismic survey, in the Otway Basin, offshore Australia.

'We see a solid, consistent level of activity in Australia where we have multiple projects booked in 2021', said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater. 'We observe increasing regional demand for our vessels equipped with high-end technology, which is reflected in backlog and utilization.'

The approximately two-month survey is expected to commence in Q3 2021 covering an estimated 2,700 sqkm, employing the Geo Coral using a multisensor streamer system with a variable streamer spacing configuration.

For further information
Irene Waage Basili, CEO, Shearwater GeoServices, phone: +47 90 09 86 88
Jonas Gade Christensen, Strategy and Investor Relations Manager, phone: +47 94 42 55 11

About Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS
Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS is a global, customer-focused and technology-driven provider of marine geophysical services. The company has the world's largest fleet of high-end seismic vessels and a portfolio of proprietary technologies and software that provide customers with a full-range of towed streamer and ocean bottom geophysical acquisition techniques, efficient surveys and high-quality data. Shearwater has an industry-leading cost position and a strong balance sheet. Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Shearwater is owned by RASMUSSENGRUPPEN AS, GC Rieber Shipping ASA, and Schlumberger.

Disclaimer

Shearwater Geoservices AS published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 06:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:00aLUNDIN ENERGY  : to present at a virtual town hall meeting for investors on 18 March 2021
AQ
02:00aALLIANCE TRUST PLC  : - Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
02:00aSDIPTECH  : Management in Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires shares via exercise of warrants
AQ
02:00aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE  : Shuttles ASA (NAS) - Traffic figures for February 2021
AQ
02:00aPGS ASA : Re-activation of Vessels for the North Sea Summer Season
AQ
02:00aHUDDLY AS  : - Consolidated Fourth quarter report 2020
AQ
02:00aNovadip Biosciences receives IND approval from the FDA for regenerative bone product NVD-003
GL
01:59aEMX ROYALTY  : Establishes US$ 5 million Credit Facility
PU
01:59aEMX ROYALTY  : Executes Agreement to Sell Two Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Projects in Sweden to Boreal Energy Metals
PU
01:59aFIRST SHANGHAI INVESTMENTS  : Monthly Return on Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 28th February 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Oil extends gains on prospect of OPEC+ sticking with supply cuts
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021
3Canada PM says U.S. very open to helping other nations with COVID-19 vaccines
4FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION : FRONTERA ENERGY : Announces CEO Succession and 2021 Guidance
5PINE LABS : expands in Southeast Asia
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ