​Shearwater GeoServices awarded 3D survey in Australia

4th March 2021

'We see a solid, consistent level of activity in Australia where we have multiple projects booked in 2021', said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater. 'We observe increasing regional demand for our vessels equipped with high-end technology, which is reflected in backlog and utilization.'

The approximately two-month survey is expected to commence in Q3 2021 covering an estimated 2,700 sqkm, employing the Geo Coral using a multisensor streamer system with a variable streamer spacing configuration.

For further information

Irene Waage Basili, CEO, Shearwater GeoServices, phone: +47 90 09 86 88

Jonas Gade Christensen, Strategy and Investor Relations Manager, phone: +47 94 42 55 11 About Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS is a global, customer-focused and technology-driven provider of marine geophysical services. The company has the world's largest fleet of high-end seismic vessels and a portfolio of proprietary technologies and software that provide customers with a full-range of towed streamer and ocean bottom geophysical acquisition techniques, efficient surveys and high-quality data. Shearwater has an industry-leading cost position and a strong balance sheet. Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Shearwater is owned by RASMUSSENGRUPPEN AS, GC Rieber Shipping ASA, and Schlumberger.