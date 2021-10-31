● 2° ONION DAY - November 5th, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

CORA Seedspresents 2° Onion Day

Scheduled for November 5th, Onion Day, second edition will take place. An international technical event for all professionals in the onion world, including the production, processing, storage, processing and marketing sectors. The event will be focused on strong improvement of the agronomical practices to provide a higher quality product and to try to valuate it in the market.

The onion is a strategic crop in the global food industry, in this context CORA Seeds' ® initiative is placed, with the aim of enhancing onion production at international level. In the recent years, onion cultivation has undergone strong changes and must face new challenges to ensure a future of economic and environmental sustainability.

The onion is not a commodity, but a product with specific organoleptic and qualitative characteristics, the result of developed techniques and the experience of all the the value chain players.

The long experience and the deep knowledge of the problems of the onion value chain, as well as the recognized commercial leadership, has incentivised CORA Seeds ® to strongly approach this actual topic by organizing the 2nd Onion Day ®.

The focus of this second international technical day is dedicated to improve the quantity and quality of onion bulb production, facing with the climate changes effects and the actual consumers different needs increasingly oriented towards healthiness and quality.

The specific knowledge of the crop and the development of modern agronomic techniques with reduced environmental impact, in particular sowing, fertilization and irrigation, growing a product capable of satisfying the value chain players' needs.

CORA Seeds ® will present, Coraspeed ®, a new technology to boost the seeds quality. This new technology helps young seedlings to better overcome stressful situations at the beginning of their development and helps to reach higher production levels. Coraspeed ® can perform higher yields, increasing the income of the crop.

The comparison between different production and marketing companies from Spain (Duartblay), France (Group Coisnon) and Italy (Freddi Prodotti Orticoli), excellence of the sector, will present their strategies for competitive positioning in respect of their markets.

Among the various topics, the program will touch the innovation of agricultural mechanization, new precision sowing technologies and their integration with the main agronomic techniques such as fertilization.

Today, the watering management is one of the solutions that allows growers to increase yields and obtain a higher quality and more sustainable product, as the Toro / Ise company will demonstrate with their interevent.

Another important point will be the worsening spread and the consequent damages of the Stemphylium pathology, presented by Gianfranco Pradolesi (Terremerse Soc. Coop.).

Onion management methods from the pre-harvest to post-harvest and storage phase, different practices can influence the bulbs quality, it will be examined by Laura Stringa from Cons. Produttori cipolla di Voghera, Agrioltrepò srl.

A new reality, the fruit and vegetables e-commerce distribution, is challenging the traditional distribution system. An alternative and complementary supermarkets type will be presented by Tulips and their experience.

Finally, it will be up to Matteo Zanarini to conclude the day by highlighting European market trends and discussing some strategies to win the market together.

The guest contributions during the discussion moments will preciously support the knowledge sharing.

The event will be conducted by the journalist Raffaella Quadretti and it will be published by Agrilinea television program.

Onion Day, a support for the development of the value chain.

Onion Day is the significant contribution that CORA Seeds, as a leading seed company, has decided to bring to the entire onion value chain with the organization of this 2nd edition. The enthusiasm and interest clashed between participants and professionals during the first edition convinced CORA Seeds to make this event a biennial meeting and updating event for the professional onion world.

CORA Seeds is an Italian company specialized in the breeding, production and sales of new horticultural varieties for the professional market. Founded in 2006, CORA Seeds quickly established itself nationally and internationally for the various species offers: onion, leek, fennel, fresh market tomato, pepper, baby leaf, watermelon, spinach, green beans, herbs, etc.

CORA Seeds, with administrative and logistic headquarters in Cesena, controls three research stations, two of them in the main Italian horticultural areas and one foreign research station located in Turkey (Antalya) dedicated to product development for the Mediterranean and the Middle East markets. The leadership on the domestic market with some crops is accompanied by strong growth of export markets, in particular in the countries of the Mediterranean and Eastern Europe areas, where it collects over 40% of its turnover.