Media Advisory *** Senate Committees to Examine Impacts of Failing to Invest in Natural Gas Infrastructure

(HARRISBURG) - The Senate Community, Economic & Recreational Development (CERD) Committee and the Environmental Resources & Energy (ERE) Committee will hold a joint hearing Monday to examine the consumer and economic impacts of failing to invest in the state's natural gas infrastructure.

Committee members will hear testimony from labor officials, economic development and business leaders, and consumer advocates, said CERD Chairman Senator John Yudichak (I-14) and ERE Chairman Senator Gene Yaw (R-23).

Who: Senate Community, Economic & Recreational Development Committee and the Environmental Resources & Energy Committee

What: Public hearing on the consumer and economic impacts of failing to invest in the state's natural gas infrastructure.

When: 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4

Where: PA Capitol, Room 8-EA. Watch online at pasenategop.com or streaming live on the PA Senate Republicans Facebook page.

