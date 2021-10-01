Log in
*** Media Advisory *** Senate Committees to Examine Impacts of Failing to Invest in Natural Gas Infrastructure

10/01/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
(HARRISBURG) - The Senate Community, Economic & Recreational Development (CERD) Committee and the Environmental Resources & Energy (ERE) Committee will hold a joint hearing Monday to examine the consumer and economic impacts of failing to invest in the state's natural gas infrastructure.

Committee members will hear testimony from labor officials, economic development and business leaders, and consumer advocates, said CERD Chairman Senator John Yudichak (I-14) and ERE Chairman Senator Gene Yaw (R-23).

Who: Senate Community, Economic & Recreational Development Committee and the Environmental Resources & Energy Committee

What: Public hearing on the consumer and economic impacts of failing to invest in the state's natural gas infrastructure.

When: 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4

Where: PA Capitol, Room 8-EA. Watch online at pasenategop.com or streaming live on the PA Senate Republicans Facebook page.

Contact: Scot Pitzer (Yudichak)
Nick Troutman (Yaw)

Disclaimer

Gene Yaw published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 18:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
