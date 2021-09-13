  One Mind's Music Festival for Brain Health Surpasses Half Billion Dollars Raised to Date

GRAMMY nominees and multi-platinum recording artists OneRepublic perform exciting, intimate concert for festival guests

One Mind reached a major milestone at the 27th Music Festival for Brain Health, surpassing a half billion dollars raised and leveraged since the initial festival in 1995. The 2021 event, held September 11th at Staglin Family Vineyard, raised over $7.5 million to benefit One Mind.

In addition, One Mind and the One Mind Board of Directors announced that over $21 million in follow-up funding has been raised in 2021 bringing the 27-year cumulative total, including direct contributions and leveraged funds provided to scientists as a result of initial research funding from festival proceeds, to over $513 million dollars.

One Mind is the nation’s leading private-public mental health organization dedicated to taking on the nation’s brain health crisis, improving lives for people facing such conditions as schizophrenia, depression, bipolar illness, and post-traumatic stress focusing on issues including funding, research, advocacy, open science principles, and anti-stigma.

Co-hosts Shari and Garen Staglin, along with their children Brandon and Shannon, One Mind Champion and Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez and the One Mind Board of Directors welcomed over 400 supporters, scientists, and friends to celebrate life and raise support and hope for people facing brain health challenges.

This year’s event began with a scientific symposium, featuring opening remarks by Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., Director, National Institutes of Health, and keynote speaker Deanna Barch, PhD, Chair of the Department of Psychological & Brain Sciences at Washington University.

A symposium highlight was the research summary presentations of the four 2021 Rising Star Awardees: Devanand Manoli, MD, PhD, University of California San Francisco; Sarah Stern, PhD of the Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience; Yevgenia Kozorovitskiy, PhD, Northwestern University; and Renato Polimanti, PhD, MSc, Yale School of Medicine. Dr. Manoli also received the 2021 Inscopix Technology Supplement Grant.

Following the symposium, a tasting of some of the world’s most acclaimed wines took place on the Staglin Family Vineyard grounds, with hors d’oeuvres provided by Chef Curtis Di Fede of Christopher Kostow’s The Charter Oak Restaurant in St. Helena. A concert performance by GRAMMY nominees and multi-platinum recording artists OneRepublic was preceded by a special pledge of allegiance led by Colonel Lisa Peake, U.S. Army, Retired, Administrator at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, to honor the 20th Anniversary of 9/11.

VIP guests enjoyed a post-concert dinner created by celebrated Chef and Top Chef Masters winner Chris Cosentino of Acacia House in Napa Valley and Rosalie in Houston Texas, paired with Staglin Family Vineyard wines. Generosity was “over the top” with an impromptu fund-a-need auction that raised over $1,000,000 to support One Mind’s brain health initiatives.

Donations to the Music Festival for Brain Health may be made on-line at onemind.org or by sending a check to One Mind, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. Please mail donations to: P.O. Box 680, Rutherford, CA, 94573. The date for the 28th Music Festival for Brain Health has been set for Saturday, September 10, 2022.

For more information, please contact Cindy Dyar at (707) 963-4038 or cindy.dyar@onemind.org, or visit www.music-festival.org. #Music4BrainHealth.

(Images available upon request)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005258/en/