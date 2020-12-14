­­­­Vuzix to Provide an Industry Perspective on the Usage of Augmented Reality Smart Glasses in Healthcare

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company will be providing an industry perspective on the usage of Augmented Reality smart glasses in healthcare during a keynote presentation as part of the upcoming VRARA Healthcare Forum being held virtually on December 16, 2020 beginning at 12:00 PM EST.

Vuzix Smart Glasses are now being used in hospitals around the world to perform a wide range of functions including training, virtual rounds within ICUs, triage in the emergency room and in the operating room to guide surgeons during surgery, and to provide remote training and mentor remote doctors. The past year has been a challenging one for many businesses in supporting their operations, but it also has opened the door for the deployment of new innovative technologies like Smart Glasses, especially within the healthcare industry.

Over the course of 2020, healthcare has emerged as an important new business segment for Augmented Reality (AR) smart glasses. Vuzix has seen smart glasses move from a preconceived idea in healthcare to actual deployments and everyday use inside hospitals and medical facilities both domestically here in the United States and globally, with significant deployments in South America, Europe and the APAC region. Over the last several months, Vuzix has rapidly emerged as a go-to provider of smart glasses-based solutions to support the healthcare industry in a variety of capacities. As a result, the healthcare sector has been an important growth contributor for Vuzix throughout 2020 and the Company expects this trend to continue into the foreseeable future. In early 2021, for example, Vuzix will be supporting the rollout of Verizon's 5G-enabled EMS solution, which is focused on the delivery of enhanced medical augmented reality to support the patient EMS journey from pre-incident to recovery, powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband network for first responders and public safety.

MarketsandMarkets™ recently published a new research report on the Augmented Reality market, which they expect to grow to $77.0 billion by 2025, and highlighted the use cases of AR Head Mounted Displays (HMDs) in healthcare including pre-hospital medical care, nursing care in clinical environments, and medical treatment in hospitals along with usage outside of hospitals such as helping with casualties in mass accidents and disasters.

Please join Vuzix this Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the VRARA Healthcare Forum along with executives from leading vendors, top brands and end-users. For more information and registration, please visit https://www.thevrara.com/events/2020/12/16/announcing-the-vrara-healthcare-forum-on-dec-16th-vrara-healthcare-medical.

"Healthcare has emerged as a important sector for AR smart glasses and we look forward to sharing our perspective on the healthcare industry along with actual deployments and use cases of smart glasses within it," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

