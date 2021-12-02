Comunicato Stampa
2 December 2021
€-coin falls in November
-
The €-coin indicator fell from 0.71 in October to 0.16 in November, close to the levels recorded in the final part of 2020, pointing to a significant slowdown in economic activity.
-
The indicator has been affected by the deterioration in consumer and business confidence, the acceleration in production prices, especially for energy production, and the worsening macroeconomic outlook, mainly associated with the renewed outbreak of the pandemic and reflected in the performance of the financial markets.
-
The €-coin indicator developed by the Bank of Italy provides a summary index of the current economic situation in the euro area. The indicator is an estimate of quarterly GDP growth shorn of the most erratic components (seasonal variations, measurement errors and short-run volatility). €-coin is published monthly by the Bank of Italy and CEPR.
-
Next €-coinrelease dates: Friday 31 December 2021 and Friday 4 February 2022 (provisional).
€-coin and euro-area GDP - November 2021
Source: Bank of Italy and Eurostat.
Note: The €-coin series is based on the real time estimates of the indicator at a given date and hence the series is not revised. On the other hand, the GDP growth rates are calculated on the basis of Eurostat's most recently published series and do reflect any changes in the historical data.
€-coin is constructed monthly by exploiting a vast set of macroeconomic time series (e.g. industrial production indices, business and households surveys, demand indicators, and stock market indices) in order to extract the data needed to estimate the underlying trend of euro-area GDP growth.
€-coin precedes by several months the official euro-area GDP figure released by Eurostat and gives an early indication of the trend net of any erratic or short-term components.
The following table shows the performance of the €-coin indicator over the last year:
|
Month
|
€-COIN
|
|
|
|
November 2020
|
0.11
|
December 2020
|
0.38
|
January 2021
|
0.99
|
February 2021
|
0.96
|
March 2021
|
1.36
|
April 2021
|
0.92
|
May 2021
|
1.01
|
June 2021
|
0.96
|
July 2021
|
0.88
|
August 2021
|
0.98
|
September 2021
|
0.75
|
October 2021
|
0.71
|
November 2021
|
0.16
|
|
For further technical details on €-coin, see 'New Eurocoin: Tracking economic growth in real time', The Review of Economics and Statistics, 92, 1024-1034, available in the Bank of Italy's series Temi di Discussione (Working Papers), 631.
http://www.bancaditalia.it/pubblicazioni/temi-discussione/2007/2007- 0631/en_tema_631.pdf
http://eurocoin.cepr.org
Starting in January 2021 a new version of the indicator was published, with some revisions relative to the database and estimate sample. For further details on the revision see: https://www.bancaditalia.it/media/comunicati/documenti/2021- 01/EuroCoin_dicembre_2020_ITA.pdf https://eurocoin.cepr.org/node/432
