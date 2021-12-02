€-coin falls in November

Note: The €-coin series is based on the real time estimates of the indicator at a given date and hence the series is not revised. On the other hand, the GDP growth rates are calculated on the basis of Eurostat's most recently published series and do reflect any changes in the historical data.

The indicator has been affected by the deterioration in consumer and business confidence, the acceleration in production prices, especially for energy production, and the worsening macroeconomic outlook, mainly associated with the renewed outbreak of the pandemic and reflected in the performance of the financial markets.

€-coin is constructed monthly by exploiting a vast set of macroeconomic time series (e.g. industrial production indices, business and households surveys, demand indicators, and stock market indices) in order to extract the data needed to estimate the underlying trend of euro-area GDP growth.

€-coin precedes by several months the official euro-area GDP figure released by Eurostat and gives an early indication of the trend net of any erratic or short-term components.

The following table shows the performance of the €-coin indicator over the last year:

Month €-COIN November 2020 0.11 December 2020 0.38 January 2021 0.99 February 2021 0.96 March 2021 1.36 April 2021 0.92 May 2021 1.01 June 2021 0.96 July 2021 0.88 August 2021 0.98 September 2021 0.75 October 2021 0.71 November 2021 0.16

For further technical details on €-coin, see 'New Eurocoin: Tracking economic growth in real time', The Review of Economics and Statistics, 92, 1024-1034, available in the Bank of Italy's series Temi di Discussione (Working Papers), 631.

http://www.bancaditalia.it/pubblicazioni/temi-discussione/2007/2007- 0631/en_tema_631.pdf

http://eurocoin.cepr.org

Starting in January 2021 a new version of the indicator was published, with some revisions relative to the database and estimate sample. For further details on the revision see: https://www.bancaditalia.it/media/comunicati/documenti/2021- 01/EuroCoin_dicembre_2020_ITA.pdf https://eurocoin.cepr.org/node/432

Divisione Relazioni con i media - Banca d'Italia

e-mail: stampabi@bancaditalia.it