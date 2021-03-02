02/03/2021 Auction results communique of the Republic of Cameroon - 24th february 2021 session

REPUBLIC OF CAMEROONREPUBLIQUE DU CAMEROT'N
Pâix-Tmvail-Patrie
MINISTERE DES FINANCES
SECRETARIAT GENERAL
DIRECTION GENERALE DU TRESOR, DE LA COOPERATION FINANCIERE ET MONETAIREDIRECTIÔN DE LA TRESORERIE
Ê
SOUS DIRECTION DES OPERATIONS FTNANCIERES
SERVICE DES EMISSIONS ET DES TRANSACTIONS
Peâce'Work-Falherland
MINISTRY OF FINANCE
GENERAL SECRETARIAT
DIRECTORÀTE GENERAL OF THE TREASURY' FINANCIAL AND MONETARY COOPERATION
LIQUIDTTY MANAGEMENT DEPARTMENT SUB DEPARTMENT OF FINANCIAL OPERATIONS
PUBLIC SECURITIES AND TRANSACTIONS SERVICE
N'21/
UMINFUSG/DGTCFM,'DITRT/SDOF/SET/BE
Yaoundé, le
AUCTION RESULTS COMMUNIQUE - 24th febuary 2021 session-
25 FEIV ?021
on wednesday, 24rh febuary 2021, rhe Public Treasury of the Republic of cameroon issued Fungible Treasury Bills. The results ofthe auction are as follows:
|
.
|
CM2800000053 OTA-05 ans 5,50% 26-FEVR-2026
|
Issuance Code
|
.
|
2l
|
Number of Primary Dealers of the network
|
r
|
Number of Primary Dealers as bidders
|
6
|
o
|
50 000
|
Total amount announced (in millions ofCFAF)
|
o
|
72 384
|
Total amount of bids (in millions of CFAF)
|
o
|
50 000
|
Total amount served (in millions of CFAF)
|
o
|
97,00%
|
Minimum price ProPosed
|
o
|
100,00%
|
Maximum price proposed
|
.
|
98'01o/o
|
Ceiling price
|
.
|
98,760/o
|
Weighted average interest Price
|
.
|
Rate ofretum
|
5,790/o
|
.
|
144,76%
|
Coverage rate of amount
|
