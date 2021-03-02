Log in
02/03/2021 Auction results communique of the Republic of Cameroon - 24th february 2021 session

REPUBLIC OF CAMEROONREPUBLIQUE DU CAMEROT'N

Pâix-Tmvail-Patrie

MINISTERE DES FINANCES

SECRETARIAT GENERAL

DIRECTION GENERALE DU TRESOR, DE LA COOPERATION FINANCIERE ET MONETAIREDIRECTIÔN DE LA TRESORERIE

Ê

SOUS DIRECTION DES OPERATIONS FTNANCIERES

SERVICE DES EMISSIONS ET DES TRANSACTIONS

Peâce'Work-Falherland

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

GENERAL SECRETARIAT

DIRECTORÀTE GENERAL OF THE TREASURY' FINANCIAL AND MONETARY COOPERATION

LIQUIDTTY MANAGEMENT DEPARTMENT SUB DEPARTMENT OF FINANCIAL OPERATIONS

PUBLIC SECURITIES AND TRANSACTIONS SERVICE

N'21/

UMINFUSG/DGTCFM,'DITRT/SDOF/SET/BE

Yaoundé, le

AUCTION RESULTS COMMUNIQUE - 24th febuary 2021 session-

25 FEIV ?021

on wednesday, 24rh febuary 2021, rhe Public Treasury of the Republic of cameroon issued Fungible Treasury Bills. The results ofthe auction are as follows:

.

CM2800000053 OTA-05 ans 5,50% 26-FEVR-2026

Issuance Code

.

2l

Number of Primary Dealers of the network

r

Number of Primary Dealers as bidders

6

o

50 000

Total amount announced (in millions ofCFAF)

o

72 384

Total amount of bids (in millions of CFAF)

o

50 000

Total amount served (in millions of CFAF)

o

97,00%

Minimum price ProPosed

o

100,00%

Maximum price proposed

.

98'01o/o

Ceiling price

.

98,760/o

Weighted average interest Price

.

Rate ofretum

5,790/o

.

144,76%

Coverage rate of amount

Patlf !s M;rtttre ooa Ëinances

ÿa F,Â r Lri;;.ÿa ont

késor, eifoltmérarre

IeDi dehi

i!.&É 0i ii

4

t

*

  • o oilht

&,/^,^n

Disclaimer

Bank of Central African States published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 07:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
