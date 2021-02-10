Log in
02/10/2021 Kevin Eason appointed to Georgia Blueberry Commission

02/10/2021 | 05:37pm EST
Press Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Office of Communications
404-656-3689

Kevin Eason appointed to Georgia Blueberry Commission

The Georgia Agriculture Commodity Commission Ex Officio Committee met on February 4, 2021, to appoint Kevin Eason to fill the remainder of the term held on the Georgia Blueberry Commission by Russ Goodman. Russ stepped down to focus on his responsibilities as Georgia State Senator, District Eight, and his farming operation. Eason is a grower and packer of blueberries in Bacon County.

The Blueberry Commission was created by the Georgia General Assembly and funds collected by the assessments are used for research, education, and promotion of Georgia blueberries.

###

Media Contacts

About the GDA The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) is the voice of the state's agriculture community. The department's mission is to provide excellence in services and regulatory functions, to protect and promote agriculture and consumer interests, and to ensure an abundance of safe food and fiber for Georgia, America, and the world by using state-of-the-art technology and a professional workforce. For more information, visit www.agr.georgia.gov.

Disclaimer

Georgia Department of Agriculture published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 22:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
