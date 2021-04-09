(08/04) Nota Semanal N° 13-2021: Resumen Informativo y cuadros estadísticos

8 de abril de 2021

Nota Semanal N° 13

 Inflación Marzo 2021

 Encuesta de Expectativas Macroeconómicas Marzo 2021

 Balanza Comercial Febrero 2021

 Cuentas del Banco Central de Reserva del Perú 31 de marzo de 2021

 Tasas de interés y tipo de cambio 7 de abril de 2021

Lo invitamos a usar la versión electrónica de la Nota Semanal en: http://www.bcrp.gob.pe/publicaciones/nota-semanal.html

BANCO CENTRAL DE RESERVA DEL PERÚ

(VWDGtVWLFDV PHQVXDOHV VHPDQDOHV

Weekly and monthly statistics

6RFLHGDGHV &UHDGRUDV GH 'HSyVLWR

Depository Corporations

&XDGUR

&XHQWDV PRQHWDULDV GH ODV VRFLHGDGHV FUHDGRUDV GH GHSyVLWR

Monetary accounts of the depository corporations

&XDGUR

/LTXLGH] GH ODV VRFLHGDGHV FUHDGRUDV GH GHSyVLWR

Broad money of depository corporations

&XDGUR

&UpGLWR GH ODV VRFLHGDGHV FUHDGRUDV GH GHSyVLWR DO VHFWRU SULYDGR

Credit of depository corporations to the private sector

&XDGUR

6DOGR GH REOLJDFLRQHV GRPpVWLFDV GH ODV VRFLHGDGHV FUHDGRUDV GH GHSyVLWR HQ PRQHGD QDFLRQDO SRU LQVWLWXFLyQ

Domestic liabilities of the depository corporations in domestic currency by institution

&XDGUR

6DOGR GH REOLJDFLRQHV LQWHUQDV GH ODV VRFLHGDGHV FUHDGRUDV GH GHSyVLWR HQ PRQHGD H[WUDQMHUD SRU LQVWLWXFLyQ

Domestic liabilities of the depository corporations in foreign currency by institution

&XDGUR

&UpGLWR DO VHFWRU SULYDGR GH ODV VRFLHGDGHV FUHDGRUDV GH GHSyVLWR SRU WLSR GH FUpGLWR

Credit to the private sector by type of credit

&XDGUR

&UpGLWR DO VHFWRU SULYDGR GH ODV VRFLHGDGHV FUHDGRUDV GH GHSyVLWR SRU WLSR GH FUpGLWR SRU PRQHGDV

Credit to the private sector by type of credit and currency

&XDGUR

2EOLJDFLRQHV GH ODV VRFLHGDGHV FUHDGRUDV GH GHSyVLWR FRQ HO VHFWRU S~EOLFR

Liabilities of the depository corporations to the public sector

&XDGUR

&UpGLWR QHWR DO VHFWRU S~EOLFR GH VRFLHGDGHV FUHDGRUDV GH GHSyVLWR

Credit to the public sector of depository corporations

&XDGUR

(PLVLyQ SULPDULD PXOWLSOLFDGRU

Monetary base and money multiplier

(PSUHVDV %DQFDULDV

Commercial Banks

&XDGUR

&XHQWDV PRQHWDULDV GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV

Monetary accounts of the commercial banks

&XDGUR

)XHQWHV GHO FUpGLWR DO VHFWRU SULYDGR GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV HQ PRQHGD QDFLRQDO

Sources of credit to the private sector of the commercial banks in domestic currency

&XDGUR

)XHQWHV GHO FUpGLWR DO VHFWRU SULYDGR GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV HQ PRQHGD H[WUDQMHUD

Sources of credit to the private sector of the commercial banks in foreign currency

&XDGUR

)XHQWHV GHO FUpGLWR DO VHFWRU SULYDGR GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV HQ PRQHGD QDFLRQDO SRU LQVWLWXFLyQ

Sources of credit to the private sector of the commercial banks in domestic currency by institution

&XDGUR

)XHQWHV GHO FUpGLWR DO VHFWRU SULYDGR GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV HQ PRQHGD H[WUDQMHUD SRU LQVWLWXFLyQ

Sources of credit to the private sector of the commercial banks in foreign currency by institution

&XDGUR

,QGLFDGRUHV GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV

Banking indicators

&XDGUR

6LWXDFLyQ GH HQFDMH GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV

Reserves position of commercial banks

&XDGUR

6LWXDFLRQ GH HQFDMH GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV

Banks' reserve requirements position

&XDGUR

6LWXDFLRQ GH HQFDMH GHSRVLWRV RYHUQLJKW OLTXLGH] SRU LQVWLWXFLRQ HQ PRQHGD QDFLRQDO

Reserves position, overnight deposits and liquidity by financial institutions in domestic currency

&XDGUR

6LWXDFLRQ GH HQFDMH GHSRVLWRV RYHUQLJKW OLTXLGH] SRU LQVWLWXFLRQ HQ PRQHGD H[WUDQMHUD

Reserves position, overnight deposits and liquidity by financial institutions in foreign currency

%DQFR &HQWUDO GH 5HVHUYD GHO 3HU~

Central Reserve Bank of Peru

&XDGUR

&XHQWDV PRQHWDULDV GHO %DQFR &HQWUDO GH 5HVHUYD GHO 3HU~

Monetary accounts of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru

&XDGUR

'LVWLQWRV FRQFHSWRV GH OD OLTXLGH] LQWHUQDFLRQDO GHO %DQFR &HQWUDO GH 5HVHUYD GHO 3HU~

Concepts of central bank of peru international liquidity

&XDGUR

9DULDFLyQ GH ODV UHVHUYDV LQWHUQDFLRQDOHV QHWDV GHO %DQFR &HQWUDO GH 5HVHUYD GHO 3HU~

Variation of the net international reserves of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru

&XDGUR

)XHQWHV GH YDULDFLyQ GH OD HPLVLyQ SULPDULD

Sources of variation of the monetary base

&XDGUR

(YROXFLyQ GHO VDOGR GH ORV FHUWLILFDGRV GH GHSyVLWR GHO %&53

Evolution of certificates of deposit of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru

&XDGUR

0RQWR QRPLQDO GH FHUWLILFDGRV GHSyVLWRV GHO %DQFR &HQWUDO

Nominal amount of certificates and deposits issued by the Central Bank

&XDGUR

5HSRV GHO EDQFR FHQWUDO GHSyVLWRV S~EOLFRV

Central bank repos and deposits of the public sector

7DVDV GH ,QWHUpV

Interest rates

&XDGUR

(YROXFLyQ GH ODV WDVDV GH LQWHUpV GH ORV &HUWLILFDGRV GH 'HSyVLWR GHO %&53

Evolution of interest rates of certificates of deposit of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru

&XDGUR

7DVDV GH LQWHUpV DFWLYDV SDVLYDV SURPHGLR GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV HQ PRQHGD QDFLRQDO

Average lending and deposit interest rates of commercial banks - domestic currency

&XDGUR

7DVDV GH LQWHUpV DFWLYDV SDVLYDV SURPHGLR GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV HQ PRQHGD H[WUDQMHUD

Average lending and deposit interest rates of commercial banks - foreign currency

&XDGUR

7DVDV GH LQWHUpV DFWLYDV SURPHGLR GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV SRU PRGDOLGDG

Average lending interest rates of commercial banks by type of credit

&XDGUR

7DVDV GH LQWHUpV DFWLYDV SURPHGLR GH ODV FDMDV PXQLFLSDOHV GH DKRUUR FUpGLWR

Average lending interest rates of municipal credit and savings institutions by type of credit

&XDGUR

7DVDV GH LQWHUpV DFWLYDV SURPHGLR GH ODV FDMDV UXUDOHV GH DKRUUR FUpGLWR

Average lending interest rates of rural credit and savings institutions by type of credit

&XDGUR

7DVDV GH LQWHUpV DFWLYDV HQ PRQHGD QDFLRQDO H[WUDQMHUD

Average interest rates - domestic and foreign currency

&XDGUR

,QGLFDGRUHV GH ULHVJR SDUD SDtVHV HPHUJHQWHV (0%,* 'LIHUHQFLDO GH UHQGLPLHQWRV FRQWUD %RQRV GHO 7HVRUR GH (8$

Risk indicators for emerging countries: EMBIG1/ Stripped spread

0HUFDGR &DPELDULR

Exchange market

&XDGUR

7LSR GH FDPELR SURPHGLR GHO SHULRGR

Average exchange rate

&XDGUR

7LSR GH FDPELR ILQ GH SHULRGR

End of period exchange rate

&XDGUR

7LSR GH FDPELR GH ODV SULQFLSDOHV PRQHGDV

Foreign exchange rates

&XDGUR

7LSR GH FDPELR GH ODV SULQFLSDOHV PRQHGDV

Foreign exchange rates

&XDGUR

7LSR GH FDPELR QRPLQDO UHDO ELODWHUDO

Nominal and bilateral real exchange rate

&XDGUR

7LSR GH FDPELR QRPLQDO UHDO PXOWLODWHUDO

Nominal and multilateral real exchange rate

&XDGUR

7LSR GH FDPELR UHDO ELODWHUDO UHVSHFWR D SDtVHV ODWLQRDPHULFDQRV

Peru-Latin American bilateral real exchange rate

&XDGUR

2SHUDFLRQHV HQ PRQHGD H[WUDQMHUD GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV

Foreign exchange transactions of commercial banks

&XDGUR

2SHUDFLRQHV FDPELDULDV GHO %DQFR &HQWUDO FRQ ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV

Foreign exchange transactions of the central bank with commercial banks

&XDGUR

)RUZDUGV VZDSV GH PRQHGDV GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV

Foreign exchange forwards and swaps of commercial banks

&XDGUR

)RUZDUGV GH PRQHGDV GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV FRQ HO S~EOLFR

Foreign exchange forwards of commercial banks with non-banking counterparties

&XDGUR

6ZDSV GH PRQHGDV GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV FRQ HO S~EOLFR

Foreign exchange swaps of commercial banks with non-banking counterparties

&XDGUR

)RUZDUGV VZDSV GH PRQHGDV LQWHUEDQFDULRV

Interbank foreign exchange forwards and swaps

6LVWHPDV GH SDJRV

Payment systems

&XDGUR

3DJRV D WUDYpV GHO VLVWHPD /%75 6LVWHPD GH /LTXLGDFLyQ 0XOWLEDQFDULD GH 9DORUHV &iPDUD GH &RPSHQVDFLyQ (OHFWUyQLFD

Payments through the RTGS System, Multibank Security Settlement System and

&XDGUR

Electronic Clearing House &iPDUD GH &RPSHQVDFLyQ (OHFWUyQLFD FKHTXHV UHFLELGRV UHFKD]DGRV D QLYHO QDFLRQDO

&XDGUR

Electronic Clearing House: received and refused checks nationwide &iPDUD GH &RPSHQVDFLyQ (OHFWUyQLFD FKHTXHV UHFLELGRV UHFKD]DGRV WUDQVIHUHQFLDV GH FUpGLWR HQ PRQHGD QDFLRQDO D QLYHO QDFLRQDO

Electronic Clearing House: received and refused checks and credit transfer in domestic currency nationwide

&XDGUR

&iPDUD GH &RPSHQVDFLyQ (OHFWUyQLFD FKHTXHV UHFLELGRV UHFKD]DGRV WUDQVIHUHQFLDV GH FUpGLWR HQ PRQHGD H[WUDQMHUD D QLYHO QDFLRQDO

Electronic Clearing House: received and refused checks and credit transfer in foreign currency nationwide

&XDGUR

6LVWHPD /%75 WUDQVIHUHQFLDV HQ PRQHGD QDFLRQDO PRQHGD H[WUDQMHUD

RTGS System: transfers in domestic and foreign currency

&XDGUR

0HGLRV GH SDJR GLVWLQWRV DO HIHFWLYR FDMHURV EDQFD YLUWXDO PRQWR GH ODV RSHUDFLRQHV HQ PRQHGD QDFLRQDO

Cashless payment instruments, automatic teller machines, and virtual banking: value of operations in domestic currency

&XDGUR

0HGLRV GH SDJR GLVWLQWRV DO HIHFWLYR FDMHURV EDQFD YLUWXDO Q~PHUR GH RSHUDFLRQHV HQ PRQHGD QDFLRQDO

Cashless payment instruments, automatic teller machines, and virtual banking: number of operations in domestic currency

&XDGUR

0HGLRV GH SDJR GLVWLQWRV DO HIHFWLYR FDMHURV EDQFD YLUWXDO PRQWR GH RSHUDFLRQHV HQ PRQHGD H[WUDQMHUD

Cashless payment instruments, automatic teller machines, and virtual banking: amount of operations in foreign currency

&XDGUR

0HGLRV GH SDJR GLVWLQWRV DO HIHFWLYR FDMHURV EDQFD YLUWXDO QXPHUR GH RSHUDFLRQHV HQ PRQHGD H[WUDQMHUD

Cashless payment instruments, automatic teller machines, and virtual banking: number of operations in foreign currency

0HUFDGR GH FDSLWDOHV

Capital markets

&XDGUR %RQRV Bonds &XDGUR %RQRV GHO VHFWRU SULYDGR SRU PRQHGD SRU SOD]R Private sector bonds, by currency and term &XDGUR %ROVD GH 9DORUHV GH /LPD %9/ Lima Stock Exchange (LSE) &XDGUR 6LVWHPD SULYDGR GH SHQVLRQHV Private pension system ,QIODFLyQ Inflation &XDGUR ÌQGLFHV GH SUHFLRV /LPD 0HWURSROLWDQD Lima price indices &XDGUR ÌQGLFH GH SUHFLRV DO FRQVXPLGRU /LPD 0HWURSROLWDQD FODVLILFDFLyQ VHFWRULDO Lima consumer price index: sectoral classification &XDGUR ÌQGLFH GH SUHFLRV DO FRQVXPLGRU /LPD 0HWURSROLWDQD FODVLILFDFLyQ WUDQVDEOHV QR WUDQVDEOHV Lima consumer price index: tradable - non tradable classification &XDGUR ÌQGLFHV UHDOHV GH SUHFLRV GH FRPEXVWLEOHV GH WDULIDV GH VHUYLFLRV S~EOLFRV Main utilities tariffs real indexes

%DODQ]D FRPHUFLDO

Trade balance

&XDGUR

%DODQ]D FRPHUFLDO

Trade balance

&XDGUR

([SRUWDFLRQHV SRU JUXSR GH SURGXFWRV

Exports