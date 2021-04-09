(08/04) Nota Semanal N° 13-2021: Resumen Informativo y cuadros estadísticos

8 de abril de 2021
Nota Semanal N° 13
BANCO CENTRAL DE RESERVA DEL PERÚ
(VWDGtVWLFDV PHQVXDOHV VHPDQDOHV
Weekly and monthly statistics
6RFLHGDGHV &UHDGRUDV GH 'HSyVLWR
Depository Corporations
&XDGUR
&XHQWDV PRQHWDULDV GH ODV VRFLHGDGHV FUHDGRUDV GH GHSyVLWR
Monetary accounts of the depository corporations
&XDGUR
/LTXLGH] GH ODV VRFLHGDGHV FUHDGRUDV GH GHSyVLWR
Broad money of depository corporations
&XDGUR
&UpGLWR GH ODV VRFLHGDGHV FUHDGRUDV GH GHSyVLWR DO VHFWRU SULYDGR
Credit of depository corporations to the private sector
&XDGUR
6DOGR GH REOLJDFLRQHV GRPpVWLFDV GH ODV VRFLHGDGHV FUHDGRUDV GH GHSyVLWR HQ PRQHGD QDFLRQDO SRU LQVWLWXFLyQ
Domestic liabilities of the depository corporations in domestic currency by institution
&XDGUR
6DOGR GH REOLJDFLRQHV LQWHUQDV GH ODV VRFLHGDGHV FUHDGRUDV GH GHSyVLWR HQ PRQHGD H[WUDQMHUD SRU LQVWLWXFLyQ
Domestic liabilities of the depository corporations in foreign currency by institution
&XDGUR
&UpGLWR DO VHFWRU SULYDGR GH ODV VRFLHGDGHV FUHDGRUDV GH GHSyVLWR SRU WLSR GH FUpGLWR
Credit to the private sector by type of credit
&XDGUR
&UpGLWR DO VHFWRU SULYDGR GH ODV VRFLHGDGHV FUHDGRUDV GH GHSyVLWR SRU WLSR GH FUpGLWR SRU PRQHGDV
Credit to the private sector by type of credit and currency
&XDGUR
2EOLJDFLRQHV GH ODV VRFLHGDGHV FUHDGRUDV GH GHSyVLWR FRQ HO VHFWRU S~EOLFR
Liabilities of the depository corporations to the public sector
&XDGUR
&UpGLWR QHWR DO VHFWRU S~EOLFR GH VRFLHGDGHV FUHDGRUDV GH GHSyVLWR
Credit to the public sector of depository corporations
&XDGUR
(PLVLyQ SULPDULD PXOWLSOLFDGRU
Monetary base and money multiplier
(PSUHVDV %DQFDULDV
Commercial Banks
&XDGUR
&XHQWDV PRQHWDULDV GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV
Monetary accounts of the commercial banks
&XDGUR
)XHQWHV GHO FUpGLWR DO VHFWRU SULYDGR GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV HQ PRQHGD QDFLRQDO
Sources of credit to the private sector of the commercial banks in domestic currency
&XDGUR
)XHQWHV GHO FUpGLWR DO VHFWRU SULYDGR GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV HQ PRQHGD H[WUDQMHUD
Sources of credit to the private sector of the commercial banks in foreign currency
&XDGUR
)XHQWHV GHO FUpGLWR DO VHFWRU SULYDGR GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV HQ PRQHGD QDFLRQDO SRU LQVWLWXFLyQ
Sources of credit to the private sector of the commercial banks in domestic currency by institution
&XDGUR
)XHQWHV GHO FUpGLWR DO VHFWRU SULYDGR GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV HQ PRQHGD H[WUDQMHUD SRU LQVWLWXFLyQ
Sources of credit to the private sector of the commercial banks in foreign currency by institution
&XDGUR
,QGLFDGRUHV GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV
Banking indicators
&XDGUR
6LWXDFLyQ GH HQFDMH GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV
Reserves position of commercial banks
&XDGUR
6LWXDFLRQ GH HQFDMH GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV
Banks' reserve requirements position
&XDGUR
6LWXDFLRQ GH HQFDMH GHSRVLWRV RYHUQLJKW OLTXLGH] SRU LQVWLWXFLRQ HQ PRQHGD QDFLRQDO
Reserves position, overnight deposits and liquidity by financial institutions in domestic currency
&XDGUR
6LWXDFLRQ GH HQFDMH GHSRVLWRV RYHUQLJKW OLTXLGH] SRU LQVWLWXFLRQ HQ PRQHGD H[WUDQMHUD
Reserves position, overnight deposits and liquidity by financial institutions in foreign currency
%DQFR &HQWUDO GH 5HVHUYD GHO 3HU~
Central Reserve Bank of Peru
&XDGUR
&XHQWDV PRQHWDULDV GHO %DQFR &HQWUDO GH 5HVHUYD GHO 3HU~
Monetary accounts of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru
&XDGUR
'LVWLQWRV FRQFHSWRV GH OD OLTXLGH] LQWHUQDFLRQDO GHO %DQFR &HQWUDO GH 5HVHUYD GHO 3HU~
Concepts of central bank of peru international liquidity
&XDGUR
9DULDFLyQ GH ODV UHVHUYDV LQWHUQDFLRQDOHV QHWDV GHO %DQFR &HQWUDO GH 5HVHUYD GHO 3HU~
Variation of the net international reserves of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru
&XDGUR
)XHQWHV GH YDULDFLyQ GH OD HPLVLyQ SULPDULD
Sources of variation of the monetary base
&XDGUR
(YROXFLyQ GHO VDOGR GH ORV FHUWLILFDGRV GH GHSyVLWR GHO %&53
Evolution of certificates of deposit of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru
&XDGUR
0RQWR QRPLQDO GH FHUWLILFDGRV GHSyVLWRV GHO %DQFR &HQWUDO
Nominal amount of certificates and deposits issued by the Central Bank
&XDGUR
5HSRV GHO EDQFR FHQWUDO GHSyVLWRV S~EOLFRV
Central bank repos and deposits of the public sector
7DVDV GH ,QWHUpV
Interest rates
&XDGUR
(YROXFLyQ GH ODV WDVDV GH LQWHUpV GH ORV &HUWLILFDGRV GH 'HSyVLWR GHO %&53
Evolution of interest rates of certificates of deposit of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru
&XDGUR
7DVDV GH LQWHUpV DFWLYDV SDVLYDV SURPHGLR GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV HQ PRQHGD QDFLRQDO
Average lending and deposit interest rates of commercial banks - domestic currency
&XDGUR
7DVDV GH LQWHUpV DFWLYDV SDVLYDV SURPHGLR GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV HQ PRQHGD H[WUDQMHUD
Average lending and deposit interest rates of commercial banks - foreign currency
&XDGUR
7DVDV GH LQWHUpV DFWLYDV SURPHGLR GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV SRU PRGDOLGDG
Average lending interest rates of commercial banks by type of credit
&XDGUR
7DVDV GH LQWHUpV DFWLYDV SURPHGLR GH ODV FDMDV PXQLFLSDOHV GH DKRUUR FUpGLWR
Average lending interest rates of municipal credit and savings institutions by type of credit
&XDGUR
7DVDV GH LQWHUpV DFWLYDV SURPHGLR GH ODV FDMDV UXUDOHV GH DKRUUR FUpGLWR
Average lending interest rates of rural credit and savings institutions by type of credit
&XDGUR
7DVDV GH LQWHUpV DFWLYDV HQ PRQHGD QDFLRQDO H[WUDQMHUD
Average interest rates - domestic and foreign currency
&XDGUR
,QGLFDGRUHV GH ULHVJR SDUD SDtVHV HPHUJHQWHV (0%,* 'LIHUHQFLDO GH UHQGLPLHQWRV FRQWUD %RQRV GHO 7HVRUR GH (8$
Risk indicators for emerging countries: EMBIG1/ Stripped spread
0HUFDGR &DPELDULR
Exchange market
&XDGUR
7LSR GH FDPELR SURPHGLR GHO SHULRGR
Average exchange rate
&XDGUR
7LSR GH FDPELR ILQ GH SHULRGR
End of period exchange rate
&XDGUR
7LSR GH FDPELR GH ODV SULQFLSDOHV PRQHGDV
Foreign exchange rates
&XDGUR
7LSR GH FDPELR GH ODV SULQFLSDOHV PRQHGDV
Foreign exchange rates
&XDGUR
7LSR GH FDPELR QRPLQDO UHDO ELODWHUDO
Nominal and bilateral real exchange rate
&XDGUR
7LSR GH FDPELR QRPLQDO UHDO PXOWLODWHUDO
Nominal and multilateral real exchange rate
&XDGUR
7LSR GH FDPELR UHDO ELODWHUDO UHVSHFWR D SDtVHV ODWLQRDPHULFDQRV
Peru-Latin American bilateral real exchange rate
&XDGUR
2SHUDFLRQHV HQ PRQHGD H[WUDQMHUD GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV
Foreign exchange transactions of commercial banks
&XDGUR
2SHUDFLRQHV FDPELDULDV GHO %DQFR &HQWUDO FRQ ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV
Foreign exchange transactions of the central bank with commercial banks
&XDGUR
)RUZDUGV VZDSV GH PRQHGDV GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV
Foreign exchange forwards and swaps of commercial banks
&XDGUR
)RUZDUGV GH PRQHGDV GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV FRQ HO S~EOLFR
Foreign exchange forwards of commercial banks with non-banking counterparties
&XDGUR
6ZDSV GH PRQHGDV GH ODV HPSUHVDV EDQFDULDV FRQ HO S~EOLFR
Foreign exchange swaps of commercial banks with non-banking counterparties
&XDGUR
)RUZDUGV VZDSV GH PRQHGDV LQWHUEDQFDULRV
Interbank foreign exchange forwards and swaps
6LVWHPDV GH SDJRV
Payment systems
&XDGUR
3DJRV D WUDYpV GHO VLVWHPD /%75 6LVWHPD GH /LTXLGDFLyQ 0XOWLEDQFDULD GH 9DORUHV &iPDUD GH &RPSHQVDFLyQ (OHFWUyQLFD
Payments through the RTGS System, Multibank Security Settlement System and
&XDGUR
Electronic Clearing House &iPDUD GH &RPSHQVDFLyQ (OHFWUyQLFD FKHTXHV UHFLELGRV UHFKD]DGRV D QLYHO QDFLRQDO
&XDGUR
Electronic Clearing House: received and refused checks nationwide &iPDUD GH &RPSHQVDFLyQ (OHFWUyQLFD FKHTXHV UHFLELGRV UHFKD]DGRV WUDQVIHUHQFLDV GH FUpGLWR HQ PRQHGD QDFLRQDO D QLYHO QDFLRQDO
Electronic Clearing House: received and refused checks and credit transfer in domestic currency nationwide
&XDGUR
&iPDUD GH &RPSHQVDFLyQ (OHFWUyQLFD FKHTXHV UHFLELGRV UHFKD]DGRV WUDQVIHUHQFLDV GH FUpGLWR HQ PRQHGD H[WUDQMHUD D QLYHO QDFLRQDO
Electronic Clearing House: received and refused checks and credit transfer in foreign currency nationwide
&XDGUR
6LVWHPD /%75 WUDQVIHUHQFLDV HQ PRQHGD QDFLRQDO PRQHGD H[WUDQMHUD
RTGS System: transfers in domestic and foreign currency
&XDGUR
0HGLRV GH SDJR GLVWLQWRV DO HIHFWLYR FDMHURV EDQFD YLUWXDO PRQWR GH ODV RSHUDFLRQHV HQ PRQHGD QDFLRQDO
Cashless payment instruments, automatic teller machines, and virtual banking: value of operations in domestic currency
&XDGUR
0HGLRV GH SDJR GLVWLQWRV DO HIHFWLYR FDMHURV EDQFD YLUWXDO Q~PHUR GH RSHUDFLRQHV HQ PRQHGD QDFLRQDO
Cashless payment instruments, automatic teller machines, and virtual banking: number of operations in domestic currency
&XDGUR
0HGLRV GH SDJR GLVWLQWRV DO HIHFWLYR FDMHURV EDQFD YLUWXDO PRQWR GH RSHUDFLRQHV HQ PRQHGD H[WUDQMHUD
Cashless payment instruments, automatic teller machines, and virtual banking: amount of operations in foreign currency
&XDGUR
0HGLRV GH SDJR GLVWLQWRV DO HIHFWLYR FDMHURV EDQFD YLUWXDO QXPHUR GH RSHUDFLRQHV HQ PRQHGD H[WUDQMHUD
Cashless payment instruments, automatic teller machines, and virtual banking: number of operations in foreign currency
0HUFDGR GH FDSLWDOHV
Capital markets
&XDGUR
%RQRV
Bonds
&XDGUR
%RQRV GHO VHFWRU SULYDGR SRU PRQHGD SRU SOD]R
Private sector bonds, by currency and term
&XDGUR
%ROVD GH 9DORUHV GH /LPD %9/
Lima Stock Exchange (LSE)
&XDGUR
6LVWHPD SULYDGR GH SHQVLRQHV
Private pension system
,QIODFLyQ
Inflation
&XDGUR
ÌQGLFHV GH SUHFLRV /LPD 0HWURSROLWDQD
Lima price indices
&XDGUR
ÌQGLFH GH SUHFLRV DO FRQVXPLGRU /LPD 0HWURSROLWDQD FODVLILFDFLyQ VHFWRULDO
Lima consumer price index: sectoral classification
&XDGUR
ÌQGLFH GH SUHFLRV DO FRQVXPLGRU /LPD 0HWURSROLWDQD FODVLILFDFLyQ WUDQVDEOHV QR
WUDQVDEOHV
Lima consumer price index: tradable - non tradable classification
&XDGUR
ÌQGLFHV UHDOHV GH SUHFLRV GH FRPEXVWLEOHV GH WDULIDV GH VHUYLFLRV S~EOLFRV
Main utilities tariffs real indexes
%DODQ]D FRPHUFLDO
Trade balance
&XDGUR
%DODQ]D FRPHUFLDO
Trade balance
&XDGUR
([SRUWDFLRQHV SRU JUXSR GH SURGXFWRV
Exports