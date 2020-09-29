1,000 energy businesses join first day of US$500bn Energy Exports Conference

29 September, 2020

The Virtual Energy Exports Conference got off to a flying start on Monday 28 September, with over 1,000 supply chain and end-user companies joining to hear from 50 speakers including Sir Ian Wood and senior representatives from Total, ExxonMobil and Petrobras.

More than US$500bn worth of project opportunities will be presented by major project decision makers from around the world over the four days, with many in key energy markets in the Americas, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Sir Ian Wood KT GBE, Chairman of Opportunity North East, officially opened the event in the Opening Plenary, saying it was 'essential that change is transformational and not evolutionary' and highlighting 'the great work that has been done in the oil & gas industry over the last 50 years and we now have the chance to show we can do the same again for energy transition.'

Graham Stuart MP, Minister for Exports in the Department for International Trade, Lesley Griffiths MS, Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs from the Welsh Government, and Paul Wheelhouse MSP, Minister for Energy, Connectivity and the Islands in the Scottish Government all took part in the first session of the day.

EIC CEO Stuart Broadley said: 'With continued COVID uncertainty and travel restrictions making it hard to meet the next new client, we were delighted to have had so many companies participate in the first day of this four-day event, companies who are clearly urgently needing to pursue new opportunities, expand their networks and re-focus on export growth.'

International delegations from Uzbekistan, Brazil, Mexico, and Guyana featured on the first day of the event, marking the first of 20 delegations to update on opportunities in key energy markets around the world.

Speakers from Petrobras, EPE, Adam Smith International, Electrobras, APEXBrasil and DIT gave updates on opportunities in Brazil, while representatives from the Uzbekistan Ministries of Energy, Finance, and Investments and Foreign Trade were joined by Uzbekneftegaz for updates in the Caspian nation.

US supermajor ExxonMobil, contractors SBM Offshore and Saipem and the UK's Acting High Commissioner to Guyana formed the delegation from Guyana, and Techint, Wood, CEMZA, Puebla State Energy Agency and DIT updated delegates on opportunities in Mexico.

Total and Bechtel gave the first operator and contractor updates, while panel sessions on 'The Impact of Digital Energy Technology' and 'Energy Transition' featured speakers from Siemens, Wood, Petrofac and more.

For newer exporters, the Growing Exports and Trade sessions kicked off with 'Doing Business in the Middle East' and 'Offshore Energy Opportunities Around the World'.

Days 2, 3 and 4 of the event, for which attendees can still sign up to attend for free, will feature international delegations from the UAE, India, Western Australia, Oman, Nigeria, Argentina, Kuwait, Malaysia, Bahrain, Canada, Vietnam, Azerbaijan and Mozambique.

Delegates can hear from BP on their Net Zero Teesside project, ADNOC, Woodside Energy, PDO, YPF, McDermott, Vattenfall, Equinor, KOC, Petronas, COSIA and Worley.

On the final day of the event, Talal Al-Marri, CEO and President of Aramco Europe and Dr Saif Sultan Al Nasseri, CEO at ADNOC Gas Processing, will headline the Industry Plenary at 9:00am (GMT+1).

They will be joined by Lord Edward Lister, Chief Strategic Advisor to the UK Prime Minister, Dave Stewart, CEO of Wood's Asset Solutions business in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, and Councillor Barney Crockett, the Lord Provost of Aberdeen and President of the World Energy Cities Partnership (WECP).

Supported by Platinum Sponsor Petrofac and media partners Energy Voice, OGV Energy and Upstream, the Virtual Energy Exports Conference 2020 promises to be the biggest EIC event in its 77-year history.

To see the full list of speakers and sessions and to book a delegate place, please visit: https://www.the-eic.com/Events/EnergyExportsConference/Agenda.