$1.65 Million Available to Washington State Foster Care Alumni

07/20/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Treehouse has been contracted by the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) to disperse approximately $1.65 million in one-time funds to help alumni of foster care recover from the financial hardships caused by the pandemic. 

The program, Washington Foster Care Pandemic Aid, is provided by the Supporting Foster Youth and Families Through the Pandemic Act and is one-time, emergency funding under the Chafee Program to assist eligible young adults ages 23-26 with critical support.  

Eligible young adults will receive direct cash payments of $1,000 in financial assistance for a wide variety of needs, including anything related to housing, food, education, employment, utilities, technology, and more.  

Applications opened up on July 16 and will close on September 24, 2021. These funds are time-limited and must be distributed by September 30, 2021. Washington DCYF estimates that there are approximately 2,800 eligible young people in our state.  

“It’s an incredibly important opportunity for our young adult alumni of care as they work to recover from this pandemic,” said Dawn Rains, Treehouse Executive Vice President and Chief Policy and Strategy Officer.  

“This flexible support can dramatically help reduce financial barriers these young adults have faced, who too often lack the support systems available to their peers. We’re so excited to help bring these resources to the alumni of care in our state.” 

Young adults must meet the following criteria to be eligible to receive this funding: 

  • They must be currently between the ages of 23 and 26 
  • They must have been placed in out-of-home foster care for at least 30 days between the ages of 15 and 17 

AND 

  • They were either: 

A) a dependent of Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF),  formerly known as DSHS, or a federally recognized tribe 

OR 

B) would have been eligible for these funds under the same criteria, but were in foster care in a  different state 

Treehouse and Washington DCYF ask for help in outreach and sharing this important and temporary funding, as there are many eligible people who must apply before the closing of the application.  

For more information or to apply, visit Washington Foster Care Pandemic Aid at treehouseforkids.org/pandemic-aid.  

About Treehouse 

Founded in 1988 by social workers, Treehouse is Washington’s leading nonprofit organization addressing the academic and other essential support needs of more than 7,800 youth in foster care. We’re committed to youth in care statewide achieving a degree or other career credential, living wage job and stable housing at the same rate as their peers. With fierce optimism, we fight the structural inequities that impact all of us. Learn more at http://www.treehouseforkids.org

Desiree Lindsay
Treehouse
206.693.9256
desiree.lindsay@treehouseforkids.org

