09/23/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

Washington, DC, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

              1 Million+ Global Participants Expected to Join 2nd Online Rally of Hope

Saturday, September 26, 2020 (8:30 p.m. EDT/5:30 PDT)) 

Global leaders and citizens come together for peace based on ideals of interdependence,
mutual prosperity and universal values
 

Washington, D.C. — The Universal Peace Federation (UPF) is announcing that a second global Rally of Hope will be held this weekend, featuring world leaders who see new opportunities for peacebuilding in all sectors of society.


The online rally will be held simultaneously in time zones around the world — in New York City on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 8:30 p.m. in New York (Eastern Daylight Time) and 5:30 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time).


Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, co-Founder of the Universal Peace Federation, will be the keynote speaker. Other luminaries include Sao Tome and Principe President Evaristo Carvalho; U.S. Vice Presidents Richard Cheney (2001-2009) and Dan Quayle (1989-1993); European Commission Chairman Jose Manuel Barroso (2004-2014); Cambodia National Assembly President Samdech Heng Samrin; Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015); U.S. Rep. Dan Burton (1983-2013), International Chairman of IAPP; Philippine House Speaker Jose De Venecia, Jr., (1992-1998, 2001-2008, ); Evangelical Lutheran Church Bishop (Emeritus) Munib Younan; and Roman Catholic Archbishop (Emeritus) of Castries Kelvin Edward Cardinal Felix.


These messages and entertainment, including performances by the Little Angels Folk Ballet of Korea, will be broadcast in a 90-minute program from Cheongshim Peace World Center in Korea. 


The public may register to attend the live rally by going to https://www.peacelink.live 

Dedicated links for broadcast media will be available at https://www.peacelink.live/bc from Friday, September 23, 2020. 


This rally — and upcoming Rally of Hope events in 2020 — are aimed at building a “unified world of lasting peace” around the core ideas of interdependence, mutual prosperity and universal values, said UPF Chairman Dr. Thomas G. Walsh. 


The first Rally of Hope, held in August, drew several million online viewers from around the world, said Mr. Walsh. 


The speakers at the August rally featured many heads of state, who addressed a range of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, environmental degradation, poverty and race relations, Mr. Walsh said. “But in their own ways and in their own words, they all expressed hope that humankind, as one family under God, has the full potential to resolve all of these issues by working together.” 


This weekend’s Rally of Hope envisions a heavenly, unified world that embraces the values of freedom, peace, unity and happiness. 


The core principles are interdependence (mutual respect, cooperation and recognition of our common humanity), mutual prosperity (reduction of extreme poverty and more equitable distribution of wealth),  and universal values (the common ground of shared values, with recognition that characteristics that unite us are stronger than those that might divide us). 


The path to such a world is formed around a worldwide peace movement that includes heads of state and first ladies, parliamentarians, faith leaders, media professionals, scholars, and business and financial experts in economic sectors. 


This weekend’s rally features leaders from two of UPF’s associations, the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP) and International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace (IAPP). 


In October, the Rally of Hope will feature leaders from the Interreligious Association for Peace and Development (IAPD), and in November, the Rally of Hope will feature leaders from the International Media Association for Peace (IMAP) and the International Association for Peace and Economic Development (IAED). 


The final Rally of Hope in December will feature leaders from the International Association of Academicians for Peace (IAAP). 

 

Universal Peace Federation   3600 New York Avenue, NE

3rd Floor, Washington, DC 20002  

www.upf.org

Larry Moffitt
Universal Peace Federation USA
202-669-0387
lmoffitt@us.upf.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
