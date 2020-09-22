Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

1 in 10 to Retire Early Due to Pandemic, Finds September SimplyWise Retirement Confidence Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 10:28am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The September 2020 SimplyWise Index found that 58% of all Americans are more concerned about their retirement today compared to a year ago. Other key findings from the bi-monthly report included:

  • 15% of people who lost their job due to COVID-19 are now planning to retire earlier than anticipated—and 1 in 10 people in their 50s and 60s are now planning to retire earlier than expected.
  • 58% of people in their 50s are not confident they'll be able to maintain their same quality of life in retirement. 65% are worried Social Security will be dried up by the time they retire
  • 30% of people in their 50s saved $0 for retirement in the last year—and 43% of them couldn't last more than a month off their savings.
  • 27% of Americans are now considering tapping their 401(k)—a pandemic high.
  • 45% of Hispanic, 39% of Black and 34% of White Americans couldn't last a month off their savings.
  • 36% of Americans think the economy is going to get worse in the next 6 months. 51% believe it's likely the stock market will decline 20% over the next 6 months. 
  • 63% of Americans feel confident in the future of Social Security if Biden is elected. 44% feel confident if Trump is re-elected.

The bi-monthly study was conducted as an online, random sample survey of 1,154 Americans ages 18+ between September 8-10, 2020 to understand today's environment for savings. It is part of SimplyWise's ongoing efforts throughout the pandemic to help Americans maximize their savings and retirement benefits, particularly given the COVID-19 closures of Social Security offices.

"Navigating these uncertain times for ourselves and our families requires staying educated about the changing regulations and our options for saving and retirement today. This includes knowing what you're owed in earned, spousal or survivor Social Security benefits," says Sam Abbas, CEO of SimplyWise, a fintech empowering better decisions for modern retirement.  

MEDIA CONTACT:
allie@SimplyWise.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-in-10-to-retire-early-due-to-pandemic-finds-september-simplywise-retirement-confidence-index-301135648.html

SOURCE SimplyWise


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:40aTHESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME : Press Release 22.09.2020 - Visit of a delegation of the Regulatory Authority for Ports at ThPA S.A.
PU
10:40aMAMMOTH RESOURCES : Provides Update On Exploration Activities At Its Tenoriba Gold Property, Announces Partner Centerra Gold Ceasing Exploration Activities In Mexico
PU
10:40aAKSA ENERJI URETIM : Appointment of Eurasia Power Plants Operation and Maintenance Director
PU
10:40aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG® appoints David Oppenheim as Senior Vice President, Analytics & Insights
PU
10:40aUS Eagle Awards $10,000 to Help Keep Kids Safe in the Classroom
GL
10:37aDYE & DURHAM : buying U.K. company Property Information Exchange for $52.9M
AQ
10:37aNew Senior Living Communication Solution Comes To Market, Makes Latest C-Suite Hire
PR
10:36aFORT WORTH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Sets Its Sights on Growth, Innovation
BU
10:35aPAYLOCITY : Introduces Premium Video Across Platform to Provide More Dynamic, Asynchronous Workplace Communication
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group