$1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill inches ahead with Senate votes

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Sunday took
two more steps toward passing a $1 trillion bipartisan
infrastructure bill by blessing the details of the largest U.S.
investment in roads and bridges in decades and by moving to
limit debate on the overall measure.
In a 69-28 vote, 19 Republicans joined 48 Democrats and two
independents to support the provisions of a compromise that was
the result of painstaking negotiations by a group of Republicans
and Democrats.
The Senate also voted 68-29 to limit debate on the overall
bill, which could put it on track for a vote on passage sometime
Monday or Tuesday, and, in turn, send it to the House of
Representatives.
The legislation https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-bipartisan-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-08-03
is a top priority for Democratic President Joe Biden. Its
passage, which remains likely after a large Senate majority has
repeatedly voted to advance it, would be a major victory for him
and the bipartisan lawmakers who crafted it.
Both the Senate and House are narrowly controlled by the
Democrats.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she would only bring the
bill to a vote after the Senate passes a separate $3.5 trillion
bill providing funding to fight climate change and address home
healthcare, which Democrats aim to push through without
Republican votes, using a maneuver called "reconciliation."
Sunday's votes were delayed until the evening by the
opposition of a single senator, freshman Bill Hagerty, using
parliamentary rules that require all 100 senators to consent to
expedite the process.
Hagerty, former President Donald Trump's ambassador to
Japan, objects to the legislation because of its projected
increase to the federal budget deficit.
He announced his opposition last week after the nonpartisan
Congressional Budget Office said the legislation would increase
deficits by $256 billion over 10 years.
The CBO analysis https://www.reuters.com/article/biden-infrastructure-costs/factbox-cbo-estimate-leaves-u-s-budget-shortfall-for-infrastructure-bill-backers-idUSL1N2PC30J
did not include $57 billion in revenue that Washington could
collect over the long term from the economic growth benefits of
infrastructure projects. It also did not count $53 billion in
unused federal funds to be returned from states.
Despite the frustration of lawmakers from both parties at
the bill's slow progress, Democrats believe the legislation
will ultimately pass.
"At the end of the day, this legislation is too important
not to pass. Too important. Failure, as they say, is not an
option," Senator Tom Carper, Democratic floor manager for the
bill, told reporters.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Additional reporting by Makini
Brice, Ted Hesson, Chris Prentice, David Morgan and Susan
Heavey; Writing by Richard Cowan and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by
Scott Malone, Alistair Bell and Peter Cooney)