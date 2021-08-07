$1 trillion infrastructure bill advances in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted to
advance a $1 trillion infrastructure package on Saturday, an
important procedural step forward after months of negotiations
between President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators.
In a 67-27 vote demonstrating broad support, senators agreed
to limit debate on the legislation, which represents the biggest
investment in decades in America's roads, bridges, airports and
waterways.
Eighteen of the Senate's 50 Republicans voted to move
forward on the legislation, with Senators John Cornyn and Deb
Fischer backing the package for the first time.
But the timing for passage remained unclear, as lawmakers
prepared for expected votes on amendments and worked behind
closed doors to reach an agreement that would allow the Senate
to complete its work on the legislation quickly.
"We can get this done the easy way or the hard way. In
either case, the Senate will stay in session until we finish our
work," Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a floor speech
before the vote. "It's up to my Republican colleagues how long
it takes."
Passage would be a major victory for Schumer, Biden and the
bipartisan group of senators who spent months crafting the
package, and would send the bill on to the U.S. House of
Representatives.
Biden tweeted his support ahead of the vote, saying the
"once-in-a-generation investment in our nation's infrastructure"
would create good-paying jobs refurbishing America's roads,
bridges, water systems and electrical grid.
"We can't afford not to do it," the president said. "We
can't just build back to the way things were before COVID-19, we
have to build back better."
The chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, also signaled
his support for the bill before voting for it.
"Republicans and Democrats have radically different visions
these days, but both those visions include physical
infrastructure that works for all of our citizens," McConnell
said in a speech. "The investments this bill will make are not
just necessary, in many cases, they are overdue. Our country has
real needs in this area."
MORE AMENDMENTS
Lawmakers have been unable to reach agreement on a final
batch of amendments that could speed up consideration, leaving
the Senate to consider amendments on a piecemeal basis under
rules that require legislation to move forward in stages through
a series of procedural votes.
With the consent of all 100 senators, the chamber could move
through amendments to passage later on Saturday. But without
such an agreement, passage could take until Monday or Tuesday.
Asked how long the process could take, Senator John Thune,
the chamber's No. 2 Republican, told reporters: "Depends how
long we spend staring at each other."
Republican Senator Bill Hagerty, who was former President
Donald Trump's ambassador to Japan before replacing former
Senator Lamar Alexander, also balked after the nonpartisan
Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday that the
legislation would increase federal budget deficits by $256
billion over 10 years. He voted against the measure on Saturday.
did not include $57 billion in added revenue that senators
estimate Washington would collect over the long term from the
economic growth benefits of infrastructure projects. It also did
not count $53 billion in unused federal supplemental
unemployment funds to be returned from states.
