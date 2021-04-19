Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

10 African Nations to Benefit from Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, 100 Million Meals Ramadan Campaign

04/19/2021 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Every US 30 Cent donation will provide one meal for someone in need
  • Beneficiary countries include Uganda, Ghana, Angola, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Egypt, Somalia, Kenya, Mauritania, and Tanzania

Low-income families and individuals in 10 African countries including Uganda, Ghana, Angola, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Egypt, Somalia, Kenya, Mauritania, and Tanzania, will receive food parcels throughout the holy month of Ramadan, as part of the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005793/en/

100 Million Meals Initiative (Graphic: Business Wire)

100 Million Meals Initiative (Graphic: Business Wire)

The region’s biggest food donation drive aims to raise $27 million to distribute food parcels that are sufficient to prepare 100 million meals across 20 countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

To ensure a swift and integrated food distribution, the campaign’s organizer the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) is teaming up with the United Nations World Food Programme, a network of food banks in the region and humanitarian organizations in beneficiary countries.

Since its launch, the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign has been attracting massive donations from individuals, businessmen, philanthropists and corporations inside and outside the UAE to provide food parcels that empower people in need to prepare their own meals during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Every 30 US cents donation provides one meal for someone in need in the beneficiary countries, including 10 in Africa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed many populations into an economic despair and pushed us, at the same time, to be more compassionate and giving. Four hours away from us are 52 million people battling hunger. We need to take urgent action to empower underserved communities.”

The Ramadan campaign is part of the UAE’s contribution to global efforts to combat world hunger, a major challenge that has been exacerbated by the outbreak of COVID-19. The drive also aims to support the international community in achieving the second of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals to end hunger by 2030.

The UAE has been a key philanthropic pioneer that works to support the most vulnerable populations across the world. The UAE was named the region’s top and the world’s fifth largest donor to the World Food Programme in 2019, with a contribution of US$270 million.

Figures

More than 820 million people are undernourished globally, including 52 million people across the MENA region. Malnutrition contributes to about 45 percent of deaths in children under-5 years and hunger claims a child’s life every 10 seconds.

Established in 2015, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives is a non-profit organization of more than 30 humanitarian and developmental entities that carry out campaigns and programmes devoted to empowering vulnerable communities around the world.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:57pPennsylvania AFL-CIO Calls on the University of Pittsburgh to Honor Workers' Rights
PR
01:57pAnnouncing Myra Norton as Arena Analytics' next CEO, Mike Rosenbaum transitioning to Executive Chair
PR
01:57pSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
01:56pLDOS DEADLINE REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important April 26, 2021 Deadline Reminder for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Investors
PR
01:56pFIRSTENERGY  : to Plant Trees Marking Earth Day, Arbor Day Celebrations
PR
01:55pOil climbs as dollar slumps but pandemic surge weighs
RE
01:55pGLOBALDATA  : Entry of privately-owned new umbrella entities to disrupt retail payment space in India, says GlobalData
PU
01:55pGLOBALDATA  : ST Engineering optimistic about future aerospace market, not bothered by temporary setbacks, says GlobalData
PU
01:55pGLOBALDATA  : JP Morgan top M&A financial adviser by value and volume in South & Central America for Q1 2021, finds GlobalData
PU
01:55pGLOBALDATA  : Toyota electrification plans to boost presence in Asia-Pacific EV market, says GlobalData
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
2EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
3DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar slumps to 6-week low, Bitcoin steadies after weekend drop
4THE 'METAVERSE' BET: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ