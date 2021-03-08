Log in
10 Million Users: Taimi Marks a Major Milestone

03/08/2021 | 12:57pm EST
After just 2.5 years on the market, Taimi proves to be the fastest-growing LGBTQ+ platform, reaching 10 million worldwide users in late March 2021.

Taimi, the world’s most inclusive LGBTQ+ platform that features a social network, dating app, and livestreaming, reached 10 million worldwide users. The number was achieved after just 2.5 years since the platform’s launch in 2018.

The global pandemic and lockdowns forced people to look for social and romantic interactions online in 2020. This trend allowed Taimi to grow its userbase 2.5 times — from 3.5M users in January 2020 to 9M users in December 2020.

Other factors that helped achieve the spike in the number of users are the launch of livestreaming on the app, as well as several joint projects with LGBTQ+ celebrities, activists, NGOs. Taimi’s constant upgrading of the app thanks to users’ feedback did not go unnoticed.

“Last year, in March 2020, Taimi celebrated 5 million users worldwide. Fast-forward one year, and the number of people on the app has doubled. Our team is moved and inspired by this trust, and we will ensure that Taimi stays the most inclusive, secure, and versatile LGBTQ+ platform in the world. We have many exciting features, projects, collaborations, and surprises for you in 2021. Our mission of making the lives of LGBTQ+ people worldwide better is inseparable from our product, and Taimi is thankful to each and every person who put trust in our platform”, says Alex Pasykov, Taimi Founder and CEO.

According to Sensor Tower’s 2021 “The State of Dating Apps 2021” Report, Taimi made the list of Top-10 most dating apps by absolute downloads in the U.S.


© Business Wire 2021
