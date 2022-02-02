Log in
10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 1.765% -- Data Talk

02/02/2022 | 03:49pm EST
The 10-year yield declined 0.034 percentage point to 1.765% today. The price rose 9/32 to 96 16/32.


--Largest one-day yield decline since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Lowest yield since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Yield is off 0.101 percentage point from its 52-week high of 1.866% hit Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

--Yield is up 0.636 percentage point from its 52-week low of 1.129% hit Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 0.636 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.137 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 1.628% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.269 percentage point


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 1548ET

HOT NEWS