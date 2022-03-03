10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 1.843% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield declined 0.019 percentage point to 1.843% today. The price rose 6/32 to 100 9/32.

--Yield is down three of the past four trading days

--Yield is off 0.201 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.044% hit Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

--Yield is up 0.670 percentage point from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Yield is up 0.296 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.215 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 1.628% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.347 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1546ET