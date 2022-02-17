10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 1.972% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield declined 0.072 percentage point to 1.972% today. The price rose 21/32 to 99 4/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

--Today's yield is the fifth highest this year

--Yield is off 0.072 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.044% hit Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

--Yield is up 0.799 percentage point from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Yield is up 0.686 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.344 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 1.628% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.192 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.476 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

