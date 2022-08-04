10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.674% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield declined 0.073 percentage point to 2.674% today. The price rose 20/32 to 101 23/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Friday, July 22, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Yield is down eight of the past 11 trading days

--Yield is off 0.808 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.482% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.457 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.217% hit Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Yield is up 1.457 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.046 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.178 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-04-22 1544ET