10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.680% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield declined 0.051 percentage point to 2.680% today. The price rose 14/32 to 101 21/32.

--Yield is down for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.139 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield decline since Monday, July 25, 2022

--Yield is down five of the past six trading days

--Lowest yield since Thursday, April 7, 2022

--Yield is off 0.802 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.482% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.507 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Yield is up 1.411 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.052 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.293 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.184 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

