10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.758% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield declined 0.099 percentage point to 2.758% today. The price rose 28/32 to 101.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Yield is down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest yield since Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Yield is off 0.366 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.124% hit Friday, May 6, 2022

--Yield is up 1.585 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Yield is up 1.195 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.130 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.127 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.262 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1546ET