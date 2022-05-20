10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.785% This Week -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield declined 0.147 percentage point to 2.785% this week. The price rose 1 9/32 to 100 25/32.

--Yield is down for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is down 0.339 percentage point over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week yield decline since the week ending April 3, 2020

--Yield is down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 0.069 percentage point and the price rose 19/32 price points

--Yield is down for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.184 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Yield is down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Lowest yield since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Yield is off 0.339 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.124% hit Friday, May 6, 2022

--Yield is up 1.612 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Yield is up 1.156 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.157 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.100 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.289 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1547ET