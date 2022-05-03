10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.957% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield declined 0.038 percentage point to 2.957% today. The price rose 10/32 to 90 28/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Yield is off 0.038 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.995% hit Monday, May 2, 2022

--Yield is up 1.784 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Yield is up 1.366 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.329 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.461 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

