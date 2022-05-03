Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.957% -- Data Talk

05/03/2022 | 03:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 10-year yield declined 0.038 percentage point to 2.957% today. The price rose 10/32 to 90 28/32.


--Largest one-day yield decline since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Yield is off 0.038 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.995% hit Monday, May 2, 2022

--Yield is up 1.784 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Yield is up 1.366 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.329 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.461 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1545ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55pKAISER ALUMINUM : April 2022 Business Update
PU
03:55pNORTH PEAK RESOURCES : Audited Annual Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
PU
03:55pNORTH PEAK RESOURCES : MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021
PU
03:48pDollar dips before Fed, Aussie gains after rate hike
RE
03:46p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.006% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.957% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.768% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45pCanadian dollar gains as BoC sends hawkish signal on rates
RE
03:37pUNDER PRESSURE : Abortion leak exposes U.S. Supreme Court's disunity
RE
03:33pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
3Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Colgate, Salesforce.com, NXP Semi..
4Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
5BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit

HOT NEWS