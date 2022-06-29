Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.091% -- Data Talk

06/29/2022 | 03:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 10-year yield declined 0.115 percentage point to 3.091% today. The price rose 31/32 to 98 5/32.


--Largest one-day yield decline since Wednesday, June 22, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Yield is off 0.391 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.482% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.918 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Yield is up 1.648 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.463 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.249 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.595 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1537ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:38p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.212% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:38p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.091% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:37pEuropean parliament says eu negotiators reached agreement on the…
RE
03:37p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.053% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:28pFrench court finds 20 guilty for 2015 Islamist attacks in Paris
RE
03:28pBlackBrush Oil & Gas explores south Texas asset sale -sources
RE
03:21pU.S. Capitol riot panel faces questions over aide's dramatic testimony
RE
03:17pR&B singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison
RE
03:14pU.S., Iran indirect talks to revive 2015 nuclear pact end without progress
RE
03:03pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures ease ahead of U.S. holiday weekend
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
2Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
3Fashion retailer H&M's second-quarter profit beats expectations
4FREYR Battery Sanctions Construction of its Inaugural Gigafactory
5Publication Highlights Potential Clinical Applications of the HTG Trans..

HOT NEWS