10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.107% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield declined 0.002 percentage point to 3.107% today. The price rose 1/32 to 96 31/32.

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Yield is off 0.375 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.482% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.831 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.276% hit Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

--Yield is up 1.804 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.479 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.465 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.611 percentage points

