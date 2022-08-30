Log in
10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.107% -- Data Talk

08/30/2022 | 03:46pm EDT
The 10-year yield declined 0.002 percentage point to 3.107% today. The price rose 1/32 to 96 31/32.


--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Yield is off 0.375 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.482% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.831 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.276% hit Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

--Yield is up 1.804 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.479 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.465 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.611 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1545ET

