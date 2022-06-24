10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.125% This Week -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield declined 0.113 percentage point to 3.125% this week. The price rose 30/32 to 97 28/32.
--Largest one-week yield decline since Friday, May 20, 2022
--Snaps a three-week winning streak
--Today it is up 0.057 percentage point and the price fell 15/32 price points
--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak
--Yield is off 0.357 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.482% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022
--Yield is up 1.952 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021
--Yield is up 1.590 percentage points from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is up 1.497 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628
% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.283 percentage point
--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.629 percentage points
Data based on 3 p.m. ET values
Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-24-22 1540ET