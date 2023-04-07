The 10-year yield declined 0.109 percentage point to 3.382% this week. The price rose 29/32 to 100 31/32.

--Largest one-week yield decline since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Yield is down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 0.094 percentage point and the price fell 25/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield gain since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.097 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, March 28, 2023

--Today's yield is the sixth lowest this year

--Yield is off 0.849 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 0.777 percentage point from its 52-week low of 2.605% hit Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Yield is up 0.669 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.690 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.072

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.097 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.285% hit Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.444 percentage point

