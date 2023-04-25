The 10-year yield declined 0.117 percentage point to 3.397% today. The price rose 31/32 to 100 27/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.173 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield decline since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Yield is down three of the past four trading days

--Lowest yield since Friday, April 7, 2023

--Yield is off 0.834 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 0.792 percentage point from its 52-week low of 2.605% hit Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Yield is up 0.624 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.675 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.072

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.112 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.285% hit Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.094 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.429 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1541ET