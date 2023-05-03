The 10-year yield declined 0.037 percentage point to 3.401% today. The price rose 10/32 to 100 26/32.

--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.172 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield decline since Tuesday, April 25, 2023

--Yield is down three of the past four trading days

--Lowest yield since Tuesday, April 25, 2023

--Yield is off 0.830 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 0.796 percentage point from its 52-week low of 2.605% hit Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Yield is up 0.487 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.671 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.072

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.116 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.285% hit Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.425 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 1543ET