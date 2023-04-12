The 10-year yield declined 0.014 percentage point to 3.419% today. The price rose 4/32 to 100 21/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Yield is off 0.812 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 0.814 percentage point from its 52-week low of 2.605% hit Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Yield is up 0.731 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.653 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.072

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.134 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.285% hit Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.072 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.407 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1545ET