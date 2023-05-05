The 10-year yield declined 0.006 percentage point to 3.445% this week. The price rose 2/32 to 100 14/32.

--Yield is down for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is down 0.125 percentage point over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week yield decline since the week ending March 24, 2023

--Today it is up 0.095 percentage point and the price fell 25/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield gain since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Yield is off 0.786 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 0.840 percentage point from its 52-week low of 2.605% hit Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Yield is up 0.321 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.627 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.072

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.160 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.285% hit Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.381 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1543ET