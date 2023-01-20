10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.483% This Week -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield declined 0.027 percentage point to 3.483% this week. The price rose 7/32 to 105 9/32.

--Yield is down for three consecutive weeks

--Yield is down 0.343 percentage point over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week yield decline since the week ending Nov. 25, 2022

--Today it is up 0.087 percentage point and the price fell 24/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield gain since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.109 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Yield is up four of the past five trading days

--Yield is off 0.748 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.775 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.708% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 1.736 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.308 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 3.791

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Yield is up 0.109 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.374% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.343 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.343 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1543ET