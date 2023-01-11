10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.554% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield declined 0.064 percentage point to 3.554% today. The price rose 17/32 to 104 22/32.

--Yield is down seven of the past nine trading days

--Yield is off 0.677 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.846 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.708% hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Yield is up 1.830 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.237 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 3.791

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Yield is up 0.038 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.516% hit Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.272 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.272 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

