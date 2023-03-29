The 10-year yield declined 0.001 percentage point to 3.565% today. The price is 99 15/32.

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Yield is down four of the past six trading days

--Yield is off 0.666 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.241 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.324% hit Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Yield is up 1.208 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.507 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.072

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.191 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.374% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.349 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.261 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

