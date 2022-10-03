10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.650% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield declined 0.152 percentage point to 3.650% today. The price rose 1 6/32 to 92 19/32.
--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak
--Lowest yield since Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
--Yield is off 0.313 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.963% hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Yield is up 2.308 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.342% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
--Yield is up 2.169 percentage points from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is up 2.022 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628
% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.154 percentage points
Data based on 3 p.m. ET values
Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-03-22 1534ET