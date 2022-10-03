10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.650% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield declined 0.152 percentage point to 3.650% today. The price rose 1 6/32 to 92 19/32.

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Lowest yield since Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

--Yield is off 0.313 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.963% hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Yield is up 2.308 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.342% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.169 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.022 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.154 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

