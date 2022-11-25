10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.701% This Week -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield declined 0.116 percentage point to 3.701% this week. The price rose 31/32 to 103 16/32.

--Yield is down for three consecutive weeks

--Yield is down 0.456 percentage point over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week yield decline since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Yield is down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 0.007 percentage point and the price rose 2/32 price points

--Yield is down for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.124 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield decline since Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

--Lowest yield since Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

--Yield is off 0.530 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.359 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.342% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.217 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.073 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.373 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.205 percentage points

Data based on 2 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1446ET