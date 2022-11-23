10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.708% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield declined 0.049 percentage point to 3.708% today. The price rose 13/32 to 103 14/32.

--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.117 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield decline since Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

--Lowest yield since Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

--Yield is off 0.523 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.366 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.342% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.064 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.080 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.366 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.212 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1546ET