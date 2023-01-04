Advanced search
10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.709% -- Data Talk

01/04/2023 | 03:45pm EST
The 10-year yield declined 0.082 percentage point to 3.709% today. The price rose 22/32 to 103 13/32.


--Largest one-day yield decline since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Yield is down for four consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.177 percentage point over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day yield decline since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Lowest yield since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Yield is off 0.522 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.006 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.703% hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Yield is up 2.006 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.082 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 3.791

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.117 percentage point


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1544ET

