10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.791% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield declined 0.035 percentage point to 3.791% today. The price rose 10/32 to 102 23/32.

--Yield is down for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.095 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Lowest yield since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

--Yield is off 0.440 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.125 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.666% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Yield is up 2.125 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.035 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1549ET