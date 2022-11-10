Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.828% This Week -- Data Talk

11/10/2022 | 03:47pm EST
(New Issue) The 10-year yield declined 0.329 percentage point to 3.828% this week. The price is 102 14/32.


--Largest one-week yield decline since Friday, March 6, 2020

--Yield is down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 0.313 percentage point

--Largest one-day yield decline since Wednesday, March 18, 2009

--Yield is down two of the past three trading days

--Lowest yield since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Yield is off 0.403 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.486 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.342% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.270 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.200 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.246 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.332 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1546ET

